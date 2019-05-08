'Riverdale's Trinity Likins on Playing Jellybean, What's Next & Hopes for the Future

Riverdale may be approaching the end of its third season, but it gave fans plenty of big moments to remember, including the introduction of Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) mother Gladys (Gina Gershon) and sister Jellybean (Trinity Likins).

After years of mentions, Gladys and Jellybean finally had faces, and newcomer Likins fulfilled fan expectations and then some. Welcoming the 12-year-old to the series wasn't difficult, as she tells us, "It's been amazing, I love the whole cast and crew, and they've been really lovely and welcoming."

Likins entered the series in Episode 8, "Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak," and has appeared in a slew of installments since then. Fans who are up to date know that Jellybean's currently staying in Riverdale after her mother left the town.

"She's living with her dad and brother, so that's gonna be really interesting to explore that storyline. In the next episode she talks to Jughead a little bit about some information that he can use to discover who the Gargoyle King might be."

Proving that she's valuable in an investigation may be enough to keep Jellybean around, but Likins' future with the show remains unclear, as the actress teased fans will have to tune in. As for the Jones family, Likins reveals that there was an instant connection. "They're really helpful with advice and tips," she says of her onscreen family. "It's really great when you instantly click and are friends."

As for Jellybean's recent dive into the world of Gryphons & Gargoyles, Likins urges fans not to be concerned about her character. "When I first read it, I was a bit worried, but I think she's sort of gotten out of it a bit. So I don't think you should be too worried."

9 'Riverdale' Side Characters Who Deserve(d) Better (PHOTOS) There's no shortage of interesting characters on the CW series, which means many of them don't end up getting much time in the spotlight.

When Likins arrived on set, the actress was slightly nervous. Arriving on set early she says, "[I was] walking around and I was so nervous I was shaking. And then after I met Cole and KJ [Apa] and Gina and Skeet [Ulrich], my nerves were calm."

Putting her nerves further at ease? Dad jokes served up by her onscreen father. "Skeet's a total dad, he always makes dad jokes and pranks and stuff."

But jokes behind the scenes aren't part of the drama onscreen, as Likins describes what she'd like to see in Jellybean's storyline.

"I think it would be really interesting to explore her kind of family dynamic cause she obviously has daddy issues with her mom moving away and she's of living with [her dad] full time for the first time in three years. So it would be cool to explore that."

Fingers crossed we'll get to see it play out, but until then catch Likins in the final installments of Riverdale's third season on The CW.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW