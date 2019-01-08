How Trump's Address on the Border Wall & Shutdown Will Impact Tuesday Night TV

President Donald Trump will be addressing the nation live on Tuesday night, starting at 9/8c, and every major TV station will be featuring his speech about the partial government shutdown and the controversy over building/funding the U.S./Mexico border wall.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, along with CNN and MSNBC, will feature the speech.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

According to White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump will deliver the speech at the U.S./Mexico border.

This change in the programming lineup is a major blow to advertisers, who spend millions for prime time TV slots. Unscheduled addresses to the nation are rare, according to The New York Times, and only reserved for momentous occasions like when President Barack Obama announced that Osama bin Laden had been killed in 2011.

In terms of TV shows, tonight is the return of many series from their holiday breaks. Which means the new episodes will only be available online or will potentially skip a week. Let's break down by network what shows you'll be missing at 9/8c, and potentially at 10/9c:

NBC

9/8c: Ellen's Game of Games

10/9c: New Amsterdam

ABC

9/8c: black-ish

9:30c/8:30c: Splitting Up

10/9c: The Rookie

CBS

9/8c: FBI

10/9c: NCIS: New Orleans

FOX

9/8c: The Gifted