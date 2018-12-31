Worth Watching on New Year's Eve: Christina Aguilera on ABC, Taylor Swift on Netflix, J.Lo on NBC, Sting on Fox

So many ways to ring in the New Year, if staying in is your thing. A rundown:

Taylor Swift Reputation Concert Tour (streaming on Netflix): While waiting for the prime time and late-night main events, sample this backstage documentary look at Taylor Swift's successful tour, with footage from the U.S. leg featuring the superstar joined by Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 (8/7c, ABC): Cabello is one of many music stars participating in what is typically the night's highest-rated TV celebration. She'll be performing at the Hollywood Party hosted by Ciara, with talent including Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and Weezer. But Times Square is where the primary action is, and Christina Aguilera is the headliner, along with Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block. Right after the frenzy of the ball drop, Post Malone welcomes 2019 as the new year's first act, performing from Brooklyn, the latest stop on his current tour. Cutaways to New Orleans, with Lucy Hale returning as host, will feature Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris.

A Toast to 2018 (8/7c, NBC): Before they part company a few months from now, Today duo Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb take a light look back at the buzzworthy moments and trends of the last year, with contributions from the network's news personalities and celebrities including Michael Bublé, Ellie Kemper, SNL's Kenan Thompson and Busy Phillips. Followed by NBC's New Year's Eve (10/9c and 11:30/10:30c), hosted on Times Square by The Voice's Carson Daly and Chrissy Tiegen. ohn Legend headlines along with Jennifer Lopez, Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, Blake Shelton and Bebe Rexha. Cutaways to Nashville will feature Keith Urban and Brett Young.

9 TV Characters Who Deserve the Spotlight in 2019 Sometimes too much of a good thing can spoil it, but in the case of these characters, we're hungry for more.

Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (8/7c, 11/10c, Fox): The ubiquitous Harvey is back for a second year as the network joins the Times Square masses for the celebration, co-hosted by Maria Menounos, featuring performances by Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Snoop Dogg.

Other Options: CNN pairs Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for the second year for a countdown staring at 8/7c… The class act, PBS's Live From Lincoln Center, kicks off Lincoln Center's 60th anniversary celebration with New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve (9/8c, check local listings at pbs.org), hosted by Broadway's Kelli O'Hara and featuring operatic soprano Renée Fleming as soloist in a program ranging from Strauss waltzes to classic film and show tunes. This marks the Live From Lincoln Center debut of the Philharmonic's new Music Director, Jaap van Zweden.