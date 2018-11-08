Conan O'Brien Moves on to His Next Step With Weekly Podcast

Conan O’Brien and his Team Coco just announced the late night host's new project — a podcast titled Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend — will debut on Monday, November 19, with Will Ferrell as his first guest.

"O'Brien’s weekly podcast will run for 36 weeks and feature some of the biggest names in entertainment, music, comedy, literature and any individuals the longest tenured host in late night television is passionate about conversing with," a press release announced.

O'Brien is partnering with Earwolf and Stitcher's comedy podcast network to bring biggest names in Hollywood right to you ears.

“After 25 years of extensive market research we have learned that people want to hear my voice without seeing my face. So rejoice, America,” O’Brien added.

The podcast will run for 36 weeks and the lineup includes:

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend featuring Kristen Bell Monday, November 26

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend featuring Bill Burr Monday, December 3

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend featuring Dax Shepard Monday, December 10

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend featuring Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally Monday, December 17

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend featuring Wanda Sykes Monday, December 24

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend featuring Marc Maron Monday, December 31

All episodes will be available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.

And if you want even more O'Brien, he's just hit the road (on Nov. 2) for his live 18-city comedy tour, Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips, and the comedian returns in January 2019 with his newly formatted 30 minute show on TBS.

"The new podcast and tour, like upcoming the new format gives O’Brien the flexibility to experiment and have fun with his audience in new ways," the presser added.