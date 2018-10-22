'Wheel of Fortune' Will Give Away a Home to a Viewer For the First Time

Wheel of Fortune has given contestants and viewers a lot over the years, but they're about to have a major first when it comes to prizes.

During the week of October 29 through November 2, in honor of their "Home Sweet Home" themed week, Wheel of Fortune is teaming up with Minto Communities and Margaritaville Holdings to give one viewer a $350,000 home at Latitude Margaritaville in Dayton Beach, Florida. The home is located in their "new active adult community."

"After 35 seasons it’s not an easy feat to do something for the first time, but thanks to Latitude Margaritaville, we’re doing just that by giving away a house," said Wheel of Fortune's executive producer Harry Friedman in a statement. "Our viewers welcome us into their homes each night, so we’re returning the favor by welcoming one of them into a new home of their own."

We’re giving away a brand new “Home Sweet Home” to one lucky viewer! Enter all next week for your chance to win a new home in a @LatitudeMville community! More information: https://t.co/qUEdWHbDxh pic.twitter.com/uJWdY9pZj2 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 22, 2018

For those who aren't blessed with a new home, the show is also giving away 20 Margartiaville gift cards valued at $500 each. They'll all be awarded as first prizes and will be redeemable at www.MargaritavilleStore.com as well as select Margaritaville resorts and restaurants.

Minto Communities President Mike Belmont reveals, "Latitude Margaritaville is a brand-new, award-winning concept for those 55 and better that puts an exclamation point on fun! Minto and Margaritaville are very excited to partner with Wheel of Fortune to present this opportunity to the show’s dedicated fans who want to grow older, but not up, living the laid-back, no-worries lifestyle of fun, food and music inspired by singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett."

In other words, Parrotheads should apply as they'll experience the Jimmy Buffet lifestyle year-round. To enter, viewers will have to tune into the show each night beginning October 29 and ending November 2. During those episodes, take note of the bonus round puzzle solution and input it at www.wheeloffortune.com for one entry. Those part of the Wheel Watchers Club — the Wheel of Fortune's loyalty program — will be awarded an extra entry in the drawing.

All winners will be chosen at random, but fans can boost their chances by tuning in and playing along. By the end of the week, there will be one new homeowner!

