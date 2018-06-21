'Cooper's Treasure' Season 2 Premiere: Darrell & Crew Look for the 'Holy Grail' of Shipwrecks (VIDEO)
Pro treasure hunter Darrell Miklos and crew are on the hunt for the "holy grail" of colonial era shipwrecks in Season 2 of Cooper's Treasure.
In an exclusive clip below, the crew is using new clues from NASA astronaut Gordon Cooper's 1960s treasure map from space to look for tons and tons of silver in the Bahamas — 290 tons to be exact which could be worth millions, maybe even billions of dollars.
In Season 2, "Darrell sets sail with new clues, high tech gear, and a team of experts, including shipwreck recovery specialist Eric Schmitt, marine archeologist Jim Sinclair, and survey expert Mike Perna, to finish the hunt Gordon started decades ago," Discovery Channel said in a press release.
Watch the sneak peek below:
Cooper's Treasure, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 22, 9/8c, Discovery Channel