'The Fosters' Spinoff Series Reveals Official Show Title

Trouble never looked so good!

Fans have been anxiously awaiting more information about the upcoming The Fosters spinoff series since Freeform announced the project last year. And now, we finally have a title! The network revealed on Wednesday that the new show will be called Good Trouble.

"The series will follow Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles," Freeform said in a press release.

Production is slated to begin this summer with Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) attached to direct and executive produce the first episode. Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg are creators and showrunners, while Jennifer Lopez and Benny Medina will serve as executive producers.

"We're seeing millennials in this country doing extraordinary things, making noise, taking action. Stirring up ‘Good Trouble’ as they grow, strive and struggle to make the mess of their early twenties into the message,"” said Johnson, Paige, and Bredeweg in a statement.

"As Callie and Mariana venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world, they’re going to have all the ‘Good Trouble’ they can handle."

No word yet on when the series will debut. In the meantime, don't miss the three-night series finale of The Fosters starting Monday, June 4 at 8/7c, through Wednesday, June 6, on Freeform.