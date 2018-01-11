Critics' Choice Awards 2018: The Complete List of TV Winners

A Critics' Choice Television Award trophy is displayed at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 31, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

We're just coming out of our Golden Globes haze, but another awards show is already upon us!

The Olivia Munn-hosted 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards, which aired live on The CW on Thursday, Jan. 11, was a much more relaxed affair than its predecessor. That said, the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) still had plenty of important accolades to hand out.

Gal Gadot received a very special #SeeHer Award for her iconic performance in Wonder Woman. Meanwhile, acclaimed shows and actors competed to see how many awards they could receive in one night.

So who were the lucky winners? Read on below to find out which of your TV favorites took home a starry statue.

Best Drama Series

American Gods

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER

Paul Giamatti, Billions

Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel

Ian McShane, American Gods

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things — WINNER

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, American Gods

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight

Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Modern Family

Patriot

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Hank Azaria, Brockmire

Ted Danson, The Good Place — WINNER

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Sutton Foster, Younger

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals — WINNER

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Marc Maron, GLOW

Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley

Ed O’Neill, Modern Family

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory — WINNER

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Jenifer Lewis – black-ish

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time

Best Limited Series

American Vandal

Big Little Lies — WINNER

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Godless

The Long Road Home

Best Movie Made for TV

Flint

I Am Elizabeth Smart

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies — WINNER

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo — WINNER

Jack O’Connell, Godless

Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn, Genius

Benito Martinez, American Crime

Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies — WINNER

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo

Best Talk Show

Ellen

Harry

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — WINNER

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Animated Series

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Danger & Eggs

Rick and Morty — WINNER

The Simpsons

Best Unstructured Reality Series

Born This Way — WINNER

Ice Road Truckers

Intervention

Live PD

Ride with Norman Reedus

Teen Mom

Best Structured Reality Series

The Carbonaro Effect

Fixer Upper

The Profit

Shark Tank — WINNER

Undercover Boss

Who Do You Think You Are?

Best Reality Competition Series

America’s Got Talent

Chopped

Dancing with the Stars

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice — WINNER

Best Reality Show Host

Ted Allen – Chopped

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars

Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance

Joanna and Chip Gaines – Fixer Upper

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER