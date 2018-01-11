Critics' Choice Awards 2018: The Complete List of TV Winners
We're just coming out of our Golden Globes haze, but another awards show is already upon us!
The Olivia Munn-hosted 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards, which aired live on The CW on Thursday, Jan. 11, was a much more relaxed affair than its predecessor. That said, the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) still had plenty of important accolades to hand out.
Gal Gadot received a very special #SeeHer Award for her iconic performance in Wonder Woman. Meanwhile, acclaimed shows and actors competed to see how many awards they could receive in one night.
So who were the lucky winners? Read on below to find out which of your TV favorites took home a starry statue.
Best Drama Series
American Gods
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel
Ian McShane, American Gods
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things — WINNER
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, American Gods
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight
Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Modern Family
Patriot
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Hank Azaria, Brockmire
Ted Danson, The Good Place — WINNER
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Sutton Foster, Younger
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Walton Goggins, Vice Principals — WINNER
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Marc Maron, GLOW
Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley
Ed O’Neill, Modern Family
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory — WINNER
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Jenifer Lewis – black-ish
Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time
Best Limited Series
American Vandal
Big Little Lies — WINNER
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Godless
The Long Road Home
Best Movie Made for TV
Flint
I Am Elizabeth Smart
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies — WINNER
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo — WINNER
Jack O’Connell, Godless
Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Johnny Flynn, Genius
Benito Martinez, American Crime
Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies — WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo
Best Talk Show
Ellen
Harry
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — WINNER
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Animated Series
Archer
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Danger & Eggs
Rick and Morty — WINNER
The Simpsons
Best Unstructured Reality Series
Born This Way — WINNER
Ice Road Truckers
Intervention
Live PD
Ride with Norman Reedus
Teen Mom
Best Structured Reality Series
The Carbonaro Effect
Fixer Upper
The Profit
Shark Tank — WINNER
Undercover Boss
Who Do You Think You Are?
Best Reality Competition Series
America’s Got Talent
Chopped
Dancing with the Stars
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice — WINNER
Best Reality Show Host
Ted Allen – Chopped
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars
Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance
Joanna and Chip Gaines – Fixer Upper
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER