TLC to Debut Wedding Makeover Series as Part of New Saturday Night Wedding Block

In January, TLC will be debuting a new Saturday night block of wedding programming, part of which will be a new wedding makeover series called Say Yes: Wedding SOS.

Wedding SOS will focus on transforming couples who have let themselves go. From every-day life challenges including balancing kids and work and trying to keep that special spark alive, the couples featured on the show are in desperate need of a makeover for their special day.

In each hour-long episode, style expert George Kotsiopoulos will work with the bride and groom and get them ready to walk down the aisle. From wardrobe and hair to veneers and tattoo removal, the couple will meet each other at the altar in front of their friends and family with a new look and, most importantly, renewed confidence as they head off into wedded bliss. Viewers will go along for the ride as they watch the couples go from drab to fab from custom suit fittings, liposuction, corrective eye surgery, microblading and laser hair removal, just to name a few.

Take a peek at Say Yes: Wedding SOS here:

The premiere episode will feature Lisa and Vinny from Clifton Heights, PA. After dating for eight years, this couple, who work together as part of a road construction crew, has decided to tie the knot. However, with a baby on board, they haven’t had much time to focus on themselves, let alone plan the wedding of their dreams. Instead, they spend most nights hunkered down on the couch eating junk food and watching movies. George has his work cut out for him—can he turn couch potatoes into hot potatoes with only 10 days until the wedding?

Say Yes: Wedding SOS, Saturdays, 9/8c beginning Jan. 20, TLC