THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL, front from left: Robin (as Tiny Tim), Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo (rear)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

HBO Go

A Charles Dickens classic, reenacted by Jim Henson’s lovable creatures and a few humans too? Count us in. Oscar winner Michael Caine stars as famed miser Ebenezer Scrooge, while Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy play poor Bob and Emily Cratchit. Gonzo narrates the action as Dickens himself. Naturally.

Die Hard (1988)

iTunes

A cop (Bruce Willis) saves the day on Christmas Eve…yippee-ki-yay!

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Amazon Video

Clark W. Griswold’s (Chevy Chase) in-laws drive him nuts. (We can relate.)

Home Alone (1990)

Amazon Video

Would-be burglars: Don’t mess with Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin).

The Ref (1994)

Netflix

A thief (Denis Leary) kidnaps an uptight couple in this bonkers comedy. Watch for scene-stealer Judy Davis.

Bad Santa (2003)

Hulu

Between the stealing and lying, grifter—and mall St. Nick—Willie (Billy Bob Thornton) lands on the naughty list.

The Family Stone (2005)

Starz

Keep Kleenex handy while watching this tearjerker starring Diane Keaton.