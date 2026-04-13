WWE Legend Shawn Michaels Opens Up About Family Life, Lollipops & New Doc

What To Know Shawn Michaels’ new Peacock documentary, The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels, explores his legendary WWE career, personal struggles, and ultimate redemption.

The film highlights Michaels’ close-knit family, including his wife and children who now work for WWE.

Wrestlers like Ethan Page praise Michaels’ individualized coaching style and positive influence.

As eyes turn to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, this time of year always elicits memories of past events. And when it comes to performing on WWE’s biggest stage perhaps nobody did it better than Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Famer has been dubbed “Mr. WrestleMania” thanks to his showstoppers against the likes of Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, John Cena, Kevin Nash (Diesel), and The Undertaker.

However, the success in the ring often masked the controversies and struggles outside it. There was the conflict backstage, working through injuries, and a drug addiction that was taking him down a dark road. Yet Michaels found salvation. Rather his being a cautionary tale, he became a redemption story. One told in the new Peacock documentary The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels.

Much of the project delves into the popular performer’s career. However, it also follows the 60-year-old as he found a true passion and calling for guiding the next generation as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Here Michaels opens up about his journey chronicled in the doc, family, and love for Dum-Dums. Plus, read on further as WWE NXT brand breakout Ethan Page gives us an idea of HBK’s coaching impact.

What makes this documentary stand out for you compared to others done on you?

Shawn Michaels: When they said they were doing a documentary, I was thinking what many may have. Like haven’t we done that? What are we going to cover? I was surprised there was footage in there I hadn’t seen in the past. One of those things I thought was I really need to look around to see when there are cameras around [laughs]. There was so much more from the NXT standpoint. I think you really understood the importance of NXT and the culture and relationship that goes on there. I think that was something I was pleasantly surprised with because it really is a close knit group unlike any other locker room or business setting. It very much is familial in a way. I’m glad that has come across and resonated with everyone. I’m excited and hoping and believing people will be pleased with some of the new information they get out of this documentary.

A lot of people may not be aware of the fact that your son and daughter work for the company. I love the story your daughter [Cheyenne Hickenbottom] tells about how she came to get a job in the hair and makeup department while your son Cameron [Hickenbottom] works in the creative department. Is this the first time we’ve really seen them on something?

Yes, that was a big decision because they have very much stayed out of it. It was a situation where they were asked and both of them thought about it. Our son doesn’t like to talk that much. Our daughter was a little more open to it. They were both gifted in a similar manner when it came to creativity. There just happen to be different opportunities within the WWE framework and business mode where their trades were valued. Both of them are currently two very different jobs with one in Stamford and another in Orlando. As the dad, you are very excited for kids. I get to see my daughter every Tuesday at work and see my son on a fairly regular basis when we’re visiting Stamford.

I love that you and your wife Rebecca are still going strong and have built this seemingly tight knit family. She could have easily said at one point, “This business has taken so much from us. I don’t want you going back.” Or even not wanting to have the kids involved.

My wife is the most amazing human being on God’s green earth. It’s just that simple. I can’t go into that in any detail without blubbering all over people. None of this happens in our life without her. She is the catalyst for every beautiful and wonderful thing that has come out of our life. She continues to do that to this day, certainly from my standpoint. I can’t speak for myself, but from my standpoint, it is not difficult in any way, shape, or form to stay married to that woman for 27 years. That will continue as long as she’ll allow it.

It’s almost like you’re inspiring wrestlers in new ways by the way you are with your family and found balance in your life in this next chapter.

One of the things that I certainly try to do with our talent is say, “Yes, this job is absolutely important. It is. It has taken a great deal of my life, and my life away from my wife and children.” At the same time I stress there has to be a strong individual on the other side to be able to take that and share that. This job is not everything. When it’s all said and done, those are going to be the people. There are not going to be fans or boys in the locker room or anybody else at your deathbed. It’s going to be your family more than likely. And if you’re lucky, your close personal friends. It’s about getting your priorities straight and being able to listen to them and do the best to help them get married ahead of them because this job isn’t easy. That’s what we try to do at NXT. Not only prepare them for the ring-wise, but if we can, do our best to prepare them for all the other stuff that happens to them along the way.

Can we talk about the Dum-Dums lollipops? You are seen in the doc many times enjoying one while working. How many do you have on a particular day? Where does your love for them come from?

That varies depending on the show and how it’s going. I think about 20 or 30 is a rough day. If I only have five or 10, that was a really good day. That’s something that snuck up over the years. My craving for sure during the show. It’s my nervous outlet making itself known. I appreciate the folks at Dum- Dums for keeping me in stock.

I smell a sponsorship opportunity. It’s also mentioned in the documentary that more than 40 have gone to the main roster since you took over NXT in September 2021.. There are so many at WrestleMania this year who started under your leadership including Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and others. What does that mean to you?

I will say overall “2.0” of NXT had such a shadow cast upon them through no fault of their own. It was the timing and coming off of the “Black & Gold” era. Me being thrown into the driver’s seat at that point and not having the most experience at the time. There are a lot of other outside forces making demands on us. Just that whole “2.0” crew from Bron [Breakker], Tony [D’Angelo], Trick, Carmelo [Hayes], even Ilja ]Dragunov]. And of course Trick and Je’Von coming after.. I was really proud of all of them. I think Lash [Legend] and Stephanie [Vaquer], Giulia, there was such a menagerie of people. The idea was we were able to continue to build them and help them grow all in different ways. I think that speaks to the ability of everyone at NXT when you have so many different personalities. We still find a way to adjust our teaching abilities to the different personalities.

That is something that is extremely challenging. I know there are a lot of times people feel like there is a one-size fits all and that’s how WWE and NXT does it. That couldn’t be farther from the truth because he wouldn’t have these personalities being successful on the main roster if there was some blanket course. It isn’t that way. That’s what we are most proud of. We really learned to deal with these individuals. I think that’s the one advantage I’ve had that Hunter [Tripe H, Paul Levesque] didn’t is he wasn’t there on a daily basis for a long time. Maybe very early on, he had the ability to be there. Certainly, those last several years he was pulled in so many different directions. I have the luxury of being there in a far more regular basis. This allows me more one-on-one time with a lot of these individuals. That’s really been really helpful and made us more successful the last couple of years.

This story is very much about redemption, which non-wrestling fans can take from. Seeing Bret Hart participate in this and how you have made up after all the dissension is always nice to see. How is it to have this project out for those who also may not know your story?

One of the things I sometimes forget is that there are people that may be hearing this for the first time. To me, it may be the same old story. Does anybody get tired of it? I forget and maybe dismiss my past. But then understand that, no, I was incredibly not a good person so many years ago. I had so much conflict with the other talent in the locker room and was given a second chance to come back and ask these grown rough and tough guys for forgiveness and say I’m sorry. They were gracious enough to do that.

We were able to be able to rebuild and reconcile so many of these relationships and be able to end it on a different level than I had the first time. Then being given the opportunity to give back to a business and continue to run across all these guys. Steve, Undertaker, Rock [Dwayne Johnson], Hunter, all of us intertwined all these years later. And for it all to be so much better now. And to realize how wonderful that is and not everybody gets that chance. I was given that. I always make sure I take accountability for the past to understand and appreciate where I’m at now and not just professionally but personally. I have a wonderful wife and children and am blessed to have a wonderful career. Not everyone has that, so it’s about appreciating that. For me, it’s a wonderful story I’m thankful for. It’s all not something I take for granted.

Ethan Page on HBK’s WWE Influence

One of the coolest parts of the documentary is seeing how Shawn engages with talent at the Performance Center and NXT. How would you describe his coaching style?

Ethan Page: I’ll say with Shawn I enjoy how well he caters the coaching and information specifically to the talent. He is very in-tune knowing the level the talent are at to get them to the next phase. My favorite thing about Shawn is he sees things in me that I don’t even see in myself. Or it might be something I’m self-conscious about or don’t feel cool doing. He is like, “Oh no, you are and you are going to do it.” Then afterwards I’m thinking he was right and I wasn’t brave enough, but thankfully he pushed me.

Do you have an example of this?

I painted my face for the Day of the Dead match with Dr. Wagner III. I was so against it. I don’t push back much and make the most of everything and do the best I can, but this was one moment where I felt like this title run is going very well, the storyline with Wagner is going very well. If I have my face painted up like a birthday clown, I could ruin it all. He was like, “No dude, you have to do this.” I have never regretted speaking up for something more because afterwards the reception, how iconic the match is to my career now, and that title run. I feel that match is the stamp of approval for the North American Championship run for me. It added to it. It was all Shawn’s vision, pushing me past my comfort zone. I only wear glasses on television and as Ethan Page, these are my real glasses, because Coach [Matt] Bloom and Shawn thought I looked sharp and should keep them on. It works with the suit.

He said he sees a lot of himself in you. Does that bring added pressure?

Pressure, yes. I only say this because you have someone I know what he expected of himself. Automatically, I know in some realm I want the same out of me. I’m going to want the same. Then there is the pressure is my same the same as his or do I have to go a little bit more because it’s Shawn Michaels. So what is acceptable? What level of standard am I supposed to perform at. That was the energy I took for the North American title run. I think there was a conversation we had or maybe I was in the vicinity. He said something to someone else “This is the workhorse title.” I thought, “I have to have great matches, sh*t. Shawn Michaels is expecting Shawn Michaels.” So every time the title was on the line, whether it was a green talent or a talent from another company, I went out of my way to have the best match on the show or the match an important part of my title run. I thought, “If Shawn was in this position he is looking at it from his lens. I better give him as many kick ass matches as I can.” He has pushed me to be the as good as I could.

What was your takeaway from the documentary and his journey?

This may expose me for the person I am, but hearing his kids talk about how much of a regular dude he was. I was telling his daughter this Tuesday, but the photo of her and Shawn wrestling on the ground as dad and two kids climbing on his back like riding a horse. I have a picture of me with my father and my grandfather. My biggest worry is never being home and my children growing up to resent me and have no relationship with me.

To hear his kids say he is just a regular dude and dad and a good dad and they care with him and they have a good relationship with him and everything worked out in the end, that was the biggest takeaway. There is a happy ending and the guy is still in wrestling and doing what he loves to some degree, maybe loves doing this more than performing, he still gets to put his piece in professional wrestling and leave his heart out there, but everything is good at home. Those are the only opinions that matter to me are the ones at home. To see that it all worked out for him in that sense and he didn’t have to blow up his whole life to get to his dreams is very rewarding. I’m excited to do the same and hope my kids like me too.

The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels is now streaming on Peacock