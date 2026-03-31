‘Jeopardy!’ on YouTube, the Buzz on National Geographic, Navy’s Fleet Week on ‘NCIS’ and Ducky Visits ‘Origins’

Jeopardy! once again expands its footprint with an original edition on YouTube. National Geographic goes inside a hive to reveal Secrets of the Bees. The Navy’s Fleet Week chaos distracts the grieving team on NCIS, while Young Ducky (Adam Campbell), last seen as the Angel of Death, visits the NCIS: Origins prequel.

Jeopardy! YouTube

Jeopardy! YouTube

The classic and unparalleled quiz show expands beyond its syndicated roots yet again with a special edition on the show’s YouTube channel, with producers promising more original content to come, tailored for the masses who spend a disproportionate amount of time on the popular platform. In the inaugural episode, the contestants are YouTube content creators playing for charity: RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Traitors veteran Monet X Change, Dimension 20’s Brennan Lee Mulligan, and singer Rebecca Black. Ken Jennings hosts, with categories reflecting the Internet culture and custom video clues featuring YouTube stars.

National Geographic

Secrets of the Bees

Season Premiere

What’s the buzz? That would be the latest edition of the Secrets of series, with two back-to-back episodes devoted to the small yet mighty bee. National Geographic Explorers Bertie Gregory and entomologist Dr. Samuel Ramsey explore the complex social system within the bees’ hidden world, covering the globe and embedding inside a single hive, with special cameras observing behaviors over a three-year span. Looking beyond their role as pollinators, the special introduces us to a meat-eating bee in the Amazon rainforest and a honeybee sisterhood working together to survive a winter, while others compete for mates.

Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

8/7c

Life goes on for the NCIS crew after the tragic death in Episode 500 of their beloved Director Vance (Rocky Carroll, who’ll continue to direct episodes behind the scenes). While they grieve, there’s still work to do. Things get particularly hectic during D.C.’s Navy Week, when the recovery of a purloined squad car reveals a stabbed sailor in the trunk.

Greg Gayne/CBS

NCIS: Origins

9/8c

Last seen as an avatar of the Angel of Death on NCIS, helping guide Director Vance to the afterlife, the younger version of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (Adam Campbell sporting the bow tie and personality made famous by the late David McCallum) gets to be himself on the 1990s-set prequel. Newly promoted to the post of chief Medical Examiner in Washington, D.C., Ducky willingly hops a plane cross-country to help his weekly phone friend, San Diego’s Medical Examiner Dr. Tango (Julian Black Antelope), when the Native American doc is jailed on a charge of stealing skeletal remains from a national park. Tango’s motivation is personal, and so is Ducky’s and the rest of the NIS crew as they work to clear his name.

Francisco Roman / FOX

Best Medicine

8/7c

Is it possible there’s another town anywhere in the world as quirky as Maine’s Port Wenn? Welcome to Fjordhavn, a Norwegian village that’s eager to embrace Port Wenn as its sister city. As Port Wenn prepares to welcome a perky delegation from Norway, grumpy Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) smells something fishy. He’s even more troubled by Sheriff Mark’s (Josh Segarra) unusually woozy behavior, suggesting his broken heart may have led him toward self-destructive behavior. And then there’s local restaurateur Greg (Stephen Spinella), with a most puzzling symptom: “I pooped a little man.” Happy Endings’ Eliza Coupe guest-stars as a fertility specialist consulted by Louisa (Abigail Spencer), who discovers they share a connection.

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