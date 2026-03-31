‘Jeopardy!’ on YouTube, the Buzz on National Geographic, Navy’s Fleet Week on ‘NCIS’ and Ducky Visits ‘Origins’
Jeopardy! once again expands its footprint with an original edition on YouTube. National Geographic goes inside a hive to reveal Secrets of the Bees. The Navy’s Fleet Week chaos distracts the grieving team on NCIS, while Young Ducky (Adam Campbell), last seen as the Angel of Death, visits the NCIS: Origins prequel.
Jeopardy! YouTube
The classic and unparalleled quiz show expands beyond its syndicated roots yet again with a special edition on the show’s YouTube channel, with producers promising more original content to come, tailored for the masses who spend a disproportionate amount of time on the popular platform. In the inaugural episode, the contestants are YouTube content creators playing for charity: RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Traitors veteran Monet X Change, Dimension 20’s Brennan Lee Mulligan, and singer Rebecca Black. Ken Jennings hosts, with categories reflecting the Internet culture and custom video clues featuring YouTube stars.
Secrets of the Bees
What’s the buzz? That would be the latest edition of the Secrets of series, with two back-to-back episodes devoted to the small yet mighty bee. National Geographic Explorers Bertie Gregory and entomologist Dr. Samuel Ramsey explore the complex social system within the bees’ hidden world, covering the globe and embedding inside a single hive, with special cameras observing behaviors over a three-year span. Looking beyond their role as pollinators, the special introduces us to a meat-eating bee in the Amazon rainforest and a honeybee sisterhood working together to survive a winter, while others compete for mates.
NCIS
Life goes on for the NCIS crew after the tragic death in Episode 500 of their beloved Director Vance (Rocky Carroll, who’ll continue to direct episodes behind the scenes). While they grieve, there’s still work to do. Things get particularly hectic during D.C.’s Navy Week, when the recovery of a purloined squad car reveals a stabbed sailor in the trunk.
NCIS: Origins
Last seen as an avatar of the Angel of Death on NCIS, helping guide Director Vance to the afterlife, the younger version of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (Adam Campbell sporting the bow tie and personality made famous by the late David McCallum) gets to be himself on the 1990s-set prequel. Newly promoted to the post of chief Medical Examiner in Washington, D.C., Ducky willingly hops a plane cross-country to help his weekly phone friend, San Diego’s Medical Examiner Dr. Tango (Julian Black Antelope), when the Native American doc is jailed on a charge of stealing skeletal remains from a national park. Tango’s motivation is personal, and so is Ducky’s and the rest of the NIS crew as they work to clear his name.
Best Medicine
Is it possible there’s another town anywhere in the world as quirky as Maine’s Port Wenn? Welcome to Fjordhavn, a Norwegian village that’s eager to embrace Port Wenn as its sister city. As Port Wenn prepares to welcome a perky delegation from Norway, grumpy Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) smells something fishy. He’s even more troubled by Sheriff Mark’s (Josh Segarra) unusually woozy behavior, suggesting his broken heart may have led him toward self-destructive behavior. And then there’s local restaurateur Greg (Stephen Spinella), with a most puzzling symptom: “I pooped a little man.” Happy Endings’ Eliza Coupe guest-stars as a fertility specialist consulted by Louisa (Abigail Spencer), who discovers they share a connection.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) come to their boss Amanda’s (Sonja Sohn) aid when she comes under scrutiny after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting.
- Renovation Aloha (8/7c, HGTV): Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama return for a third season of Aloha State renovations, starting with the rehabilitation of an abandoned home in the lush Hawaiian neighborhood of Manoa, with termite damage and lousy plumbing among the challenges.
- Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): A spinoff of the Evil Lives Here series focuses on parents who discover the worst about their offspring, that they’ve somehow raised a murderer.
- Jeff Dunham‘s The Cars That Drove Us (9/8c, Discovery): Ventriloquist and car collector Jeff Dunham shares his passion with episodes that go under the hood of the Vector W8 and the iconic DeLorean.
- High Potential (9/8c, ABC): Capt. Wagner (Steve Howey) joins the team to track down a heist crew, only to discover a looming cyberattack threat that could disable the entire city.
- Frontline (10/9c, PBS): While the war rages on, Frontline updates and expands its December 2025 report, Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question, investigating Iran’s nuclear program, the threats it posed, and the impact of the latest strikes on the country.
- Welcome to Plathville (10/9c, TLC): The reality show’s eighth season opens in the wake of Lydia and Zac’s wedding, with family tensions still running high.
- NCIS: Sydney (10/9c, CBS): The clock is ticking as the team from Down Under chases after a bomber.
- RJ Decker (10/9c, ABC): While the Florida private eye (Scott Speedman) looks into why a Little League coach is being targeted, his parole officer warns Decker may be endangering the terms of his conditional release.
ON THE STREAM:
- Daredevil: Born Again (9 pm/ET, streaming on Disney+): After last week’s rescue, the blind vigilante (Charlie Cox) wonders whether it’s a blessing or curse to have the psycho assassin Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) on his side in the battle against corrupt Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Elsewhere, Murdock’s lawyer colleague Kirsten (Nikki M. James) prepares to defend Jack Duquesne/Swordsman (Tony Dalton) in the kangaroo court billed as the “vigilante trials.” Two episodes air this week.
- Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom (streaming on Netflix): The sports docuseries anthology returns with the former NBA star and his ex, Khloé Kardashian, reflecting on his near-death experience in 2015 when he was found unconscious and unresponsive in a Nevada brothel, suffering 12 strokes and six heart attacks from an overdose.
- FBI True (streaming on Paramount+): A new season of 10 episodes revisits memorable chapters in FBI history, including the search for infamous mob boss John Gotti and the chaos in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
- The Testament of Ann Lee (streaming on Hulu): The acclaimed film starring Amanda Seyfried as the leader of the Shakers makes its streaming debut.