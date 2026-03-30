‘Extracted’ Deleted Scene: RJ’s Camp Gets Raided by Bears (VIDEO)

What To Know In this exclusive deleted scene from Extracted Season 2, contestant RJ Reynolds’ camp is raided by a family of bears.

His family watches from headquarters as the bears sniff out his camp and make a mess.

The penultimate episode of Extracted Season 2 airs March 30, with the finale scheduled for April 6.

RJ Reynolds might just be the luckiest contestant on Extracted Season 2. In TV Insider’s exclusive deleted scene above, RJ’s camp gets raided by a family of bears while he, thankfully, was down by the water.

Extracted is like if Survivor, Big Brother, and The Hunger Games combined (minus the life-threatening stakes of the latter, of course). In the reality competition series, amateur survivalists are dropped alone into the wilderness while two of their loved ones fight for resources at a nearby headquarters about five miles away from their camps. The contestants in the wilderness are filmed by a 24/7 live feed, leaving the families in headquarters to watch in fear as their loved one braves the elements completely alone, in the hopes of winning $250,000.

The families can decide when to extract their loved ones from the game. Had RJ been at camp when the bears came marching in, they very well might have pulled him out.

The bears appeared in a deleted scene from Season 2 Episode 8, which aired on Monday, March 23, on Fox. RJ, a project manager from Fort Worth, Texas, was down by the water with his GoPro when three bears found his campsite. RJ’s family — his mother, Makala, and aunt, Tanisha — watched in fear back in headquarters, hoping that RJ wouldn’t return until the bears were gone.

Luckily, he did, but he felt a little crazy after seeing his shelter in a different state than when he left it. He wondered if a person had come and messed up his camp. If only he could watch this footage! Check out the bears trashing the camp in the full deleted scene above.

There are only two episodes left in Extracted Season 2. The penultimate episode (Episode 9) airs tonight, March 30, at 8/7c on Fox. The Extracted Season 2 finale airs on Monday, April 6.

Extracted, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox