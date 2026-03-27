Is Viola Davis’ ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff ‘Waller’ Still Happening?

Amanda Waller, played by the incomparable Viola Davis, is a ruthless, icy, and highly intelligent force of nature who oversees A.R.G.U.S. and serves as the mastermind behind Task Force X, a.k.a. the Suicide Squad. Though she lacks superpowers, her unwavering tactical intellect and sheer intimidation are enough to push even the most powerful soldiers into action while commanding respect (and fear) from superheroes and supervillains alike.

But despite all that power, it seems she cannot catch a break.

Waller was originally announced in 2023 as part of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” slate of the DC Universe, but fans have yet to see the formidable government agent set up in her own series. Portrayed onscreen in several properties by Davis, Amanda Waller was to DC what Nick Fury was to Marvel, but sans the sense of humor and empathy.

So, what is the future of Waller? Here is everything we know about the DC series so far.

When is Waller going into production?

As of the publication of this article, the Waller DCU series is still in development but has not yet entered active production. In a March 2026 interview with Variety, HBO boss Casey Bloys was asked whether Waller would move into production, to which he replied, “Put it this way, I wouldn’t say it’s on the runway.” It’s not exactly the enthusiastic response fans were hoping for.

However, back in August 2025, Gunn told People that he and Safran are still working on the Waller series with Davis. “We’re working on it, so we’ll see what happens,” Gunn told People. “Some things have moved faster than others. Waller’s not been the fastest.”

“But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again,” he added.

In a post on X from 2024, Gunn responded to a question about the DC slate, in which he wrote: “The only shuffling done was moving Waller after [Peacemaker] for a variety of reasons. And, yes, unlike most studios, we’ll never start production on a process if the script isn’t finished. Quality is the utmost priority.”

What is Waller about?

Waller was originally set to follow the events of Peacemaker Season 1, exploring the aftermath of Amanda Waller’s secrets being exposed. However, now that Season 2 has come and gone with no sign of Amanda Waller on the schedule, in development, or even in the broader DC television conversation, that leaves the ruthless A.R.G.U.S. director and Task Force X taskmaster in a bit of a quandary.

“Viola Davis is going to team up with members of Team Peacemaker,” said Gunn in the 2023 announcement video. “And this is a story that was created by Christal Henry, who did Watchmen, and Jeremy Carver, who created The Doom Patrol. It is a fantastic story that is out of this world.”

What is DC’s ‘Chapter One: Gods and Monsters’ chapter?

“Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” is the first leg of the newly rebooted DCU from Gunn and Safran, designed to establish a connected storyline across film, television, animation, and gaming. Beginning with Creature Commandos and Superman, this slate focuses on a blend of iconic heroes and obscure characters to create a cohesive universe on all screens.

Other films in this slate include Supergirl, Clayface, and Man of Tomorrow, while TV shows include HBO’s Lanterns, and of course, Waller.

“As many of you know, DC has been disconnected in film and television for a long time. It’s one of our jobs, mine and Peter [Safran]’s, is to come in and make sure the DCU is connected in film, television, gaming, and animation, that the characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works within one story,” Gunn said in a video statement back in 2023.