What To Know Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat star Alex Bonifer breaks down the friendship between Anthony and Dougie Jr.

He explains how the scripted scenarios were altered to foster the bonds between Anthony and his character.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is speeding towards its conclusion with only a few more episodes until the inevitable reveal to Anthony Norman that the work retreat he’s helped coordinate is actually an elaborate setup meant to highlight his kindness when faced with extreme circumstances.

One individual particularly testing Norman’s patience so far this season is Dougie Jr. (Alex Bonifer), the son of Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce company owner and heir apparent. While the would-be CEO’s position is being challenged after his father decided to explore the possibility of selling the business to a bigger company, Anthony continues to support Dougie Jr. and the Rockin’ Grandma’s team amid the potential takeover.

In a prank show that’s mostly scripted, with various potential avenues for the performers to take depending on how Anthony would react, Bonifer admits that it was “certainly a hope” that Anthony and Dougie Jr. would hit it off as pals. “We all knew we couldn’t force a genuine friendship on him,” Bonifer notes, adding, “Fortunately, Anthony and Alex actually have a lot in common.”

One of the things that fosters the onscreen friendship between Anthony and Dougie Jr., Bonifer reveals, is his own interest in sports. According to Bonifer, Anthony is also a sports guy. Bonifer says, “I was going to fully shut off that entire side of myself. I listened to only ska music for five weeks. I was doing like Google Map tours of Jamaica [and] Montego Bay, which is where Dougie lived, but I was able to modify him slightly and make him a little bit more sporty, which was a big connecting point for us.”

“Dougie does some pretty crazy stuff this season that probably most people would go like, ‘I need to kind of distance myself from that guy,'” Bonifer acknowledges. But it was Anthony’s unwillingness to back away from Dougie that helped build a bond. “Anthony was able to see that Dougie was a really genuine, kind of like normal, down-to-earth guy who was going through stuff, and so he was like mostly normal, and then he would kind of have these crazy moments,” Bonifer continues.

Will Dougie Jr. push his pal Anthony too far before the season is through? Tune in to see as Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat continues on Prime Video.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, Thursdays, Prime Video