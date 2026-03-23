Madelyn Burke is headed to ESPN. The network announced on March 23 that Burke will be an anchor on SportsCenter beginning in April.

“Some personal news: I’m over the moon to begin this next chapter of my career in my dream job!” Bukre shared on Instagram. “SportsCenter is a show I grew up watching, a cornerstone of ESPN for decades, and I’m so honored to join such an iconic program. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity, and especially thankful for the family, friends, and colleagues who have supported me every step of the way.”

Scroll down to learn more about Burke, including her history in sports journalism and more.

Where did Madelyn Burke go to college?

Burke is a graduate of Arizona State University. She attended the school from 2005 to 2009 and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism. During her college years, Burke actually interned at ESPN, so her new job is a full-circle moment, she told The New York Post.

Where has Madelyn Burke worked?

Throughout college, Burke held various reporting jobs in Arizona. She was also a production assistant at ESPN from 2006 to December 2009, where she assisted in events like the Super Bowl, NBA All Star Weekend, Monday Night Football, and more, according to LinkedIn.

She hosted the college football program Runnin’ With the PAC on FOX Sports after college graduation and continued covering college football for various outlets over the next few years. In 2010, Burke created a television channel for the Los Angeles Clippers that aired online. The program continued until 2014.

The following year, Burke moved to New York City to work for FanDuel Insider, where she hosted studio content, cohosted a Sirius XM fantasy basketball radio show, and appeared as a guest on NBATV’s FanDuel Fantasy Tip-Off. She went on to work for Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated and also hosted a sport talk show on Prime Video in 2022 and 2023.

Most recently, Burke was working as a reporter for the New York Giants. She started covering the team in 2016 and has appeared on MSG, WFAN, and more, while also hosting digital segments. Burke also began freelancing as a host at CBS Sports HQ in 2024.

Where is Madelyn Burke from?

Burke is from Los Angeles, but she moved to New York City in 2015. She is now based in the Big Apple.

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