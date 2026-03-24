It might’ve seemed like the boy bands of the late ’90s and early ’00s were on top of the world, but, as with most things in the entertainment industry, there was more to teen stardom than met the eye. And now Investigation Discovery’s new documentary special, Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, looks to show the dark side of being the most popular pop sensations of the era.

Here’s everything to know about Boy Band Confidential.

Who appears in Boy Band Confidential?

*NSYNC alum Joey Fatone serves as executive producer on the series, and he and fellow boy band legends Lance Bass, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Ashley Parker Angel of O-Town, and Brad Fischetti of LFO, among others, will appear in the series to share their stories.

When does Boy Band Confidential air?

The series will air in four, one-hour episodes across two nights on ID: Monday, April 13, and Tuesday, April 14, starting at 9/8c. (The special will be followed by the formal Season 2 premiere of Hollywood Demons on Monday, April 20 at 9/8c.)

What is Boy Band Confidential about?

The series promises to go “deep inside the boyband boom of the late 1990s and early aughts, revealing how the industry transformed young performers into marketable commodities while exposing untold stories of abuse, addiction, and financial manipulation. Through raw, unfiltered interviews with some of the biggest names in pop, Boy Band Confidential exposes the secret machinery of manufactured superstardom and the devastating human cost of the era’s glossy perfection.”

In a statement, Fatone said, “Being in a boy band was one of the greatest experiences of my life, but it also came with challenges we didn’t always understand at the time. This project gave all of us a chance to reflect, to be honest, and to share what really happened behind the spotlight.”

Is there a trailer for Boy Band Confidential?

Yes! See above for the first-look preview of the four-part docuseries.

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Series Premiere, April 13 & 14, 9/8c, ID