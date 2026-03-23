HSN Host Bobbi Ray Carter Retires After 43 Years — What She Plans to Do Next

What To Know Bobbi Ray Carter, HSN’s first female live shopping host, has retired after 43 years with the network.

During her career, Carter sold a wide range of products, becoming a beloved figure to viewers and colleagues alike.

In retirement, Carter plans to focus on family, travel, and enjoying time with her new puppy.

HSN host Bobbi Ray Carter just made her final appearance on the network — and she recently opened up about retiring after 43 years.

On Sunday, March 22, Bobbi’s Big Send Off aired on HSN. “I’m working with people that I love. That was the most important thing, and I really wanted everyone to be there if they could,” she told Us Weekly of her last show.

Additionally, Carter, 73, said that her family and most of her guests were present for the send-off. “That was important to me, because they’re not just guests. These people are now my friends because we’ve been together for many years.”

Carter started at HSN in 1983 as the first female live shopping host. Through the years, she sold everything from fashion and beauty items to tech and home goods. She even had the opportunity to work with celebrities like Liza Minnelli and Twiggy.

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So, what’s next for Carter now that she’s retired? Family and travel are at the top of her to-do list.

“I have a new puppy. I want to travel. I’m looking forward to traveling a lot, and I have all the kids and grandkids,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m a big family person, so spending time with them now, being able to be there for all the birthdays and all the holidays and everything, that’s really what I’m looking forward to.”

Carter is married to Jerry Carter, and she has a daughter, Noelle, from a previous marriage.

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Although the longtime fixture of HSN will no longer grace viewers with her on-screen presence, Carter said she is confident in the group of hosts that remains.

“I feel every single viewer out there, you are in such great hands,” she explained. “The entertainment is going to continue. The great values are going to continue. You’re in great hands with even more exciting things coming.”