What To Know Burger King announced significant updates to its Whopper for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Changes to the bun, toppings, and packaging are underway.

Fan reactions are mixed, with some expressing skepticism about the new mayo and bun, while others appreciate the updates or notice little difference.

Burger King just announced major changes to its Whopper — and fans are divided in their reactions.

On February 26, the fast-food chain revealed that its signature burger is changing for the first time in almost 20 years. A news release explained that its goal is to create a “higher-quality Whopper experience” through three key updates.

The Whopper’s bread, for starters, will be exchanged for a “more premium, better tasting” bun (that is still coated with sesame seeds). Additionally, the Whopper will be served in a box instead of a wrapper, moving forward.

Lastly — the most notable change to Burger King’s Whopper — will be the toppings. Each sandwich will be “stacked tall with freshly cut onions and tomatoes and crisp lettuce, tangy pickles,” just like before. The one-fourth-pound beef patty will remain the same, as well. However, the Whopper will now come with “better tasting mayo.”

“Over the past several years, we’ve focused on strengthening our operations and modernizing our restaurants to build a more consistent foundation across the system,” Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. & Canada, said in the news release. “With that work well underway, we’re now in a position to thoughtfully elevate our core menu.”

Curtis concluded, “The Whopper is an icon, so we didn’t set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking)

On Reddit, Burger King fans shared their unfiltered reactions to the recipe changes. Some were skeptical, including one Redditor who lamented, “Honestly, their mayo was one of my favorite parts about the Whopper :(.”

“Yeah, this sounds like a terrible idea,” a second user declared.

Another Redditor commented, “Woah, that sweeter mayo might ruin this classic burger. I’m not really a Whopper fan, but this might hurt its fan base.”

Someone else speculated, “So cheaper bun and cheaper mayo.”

For others, however, the Whopper recipe changes were welcomed. One proponent shared, “My local BK has had this change for a few weeks now. I like it. The box is more like the Big Mac now. Doesn’t seem any different otherwise.”

A second shared, “Had one of these last night and can confirm. Was a pleasant surprise.”

Meanwhile, yet another Redditor commented, “I got one of these yesterday. Other than the box, it seemed exactly the same as normal. Had no clue they changed anything until now.”

What do you think of Burger King’s new Whopper recipe changes?