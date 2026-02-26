WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky Talks Bond With Partner Rhea Ripley

What To Know Iyo Sky currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Rhea Ripley.

Sky credits Ripley for supporting her with language and cultural challenges, highlighting their strong off-camera friendship.

Reflecting on her journey, Sky values being part of WWE women’s history.

If there is anyone in WWE who exudes pure joy, it’s Iyo Sky. The “Genius of the Sky” more times has a smile on her face heading to the ring connecting with fans through a trademark hand gesture. However, don’t let the kind disposition fool you as when the bell sounds the Japanese superstar gets down to business. The multi-time Women’s Champion is regarded by many as the best pro wrestler in the industry no matter the gender. High praise for a popular performer who has captured the imaginations of audiences around the world.

Only adding to that is the fact she holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Rhea Ripley. On the surface the duo brings different styles and walks of life, but have meshed well ruling the division. RHIYO is set to defend the straps against The Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend and Nia Jax during the February 27 episode of SmackDown. Ripley also gears up for battle the night after in the Elimination Chamber match.

Here Sky opens up about the unexpected bond she has with her tag team partner.

What do you think of the women’s division right now?

Iyo Sky: I’m so happy about it. I feel now the WWE women’s division is the best. From the past to now, I think we are making so much history. I’m so honored to be part of women’s history.

How is it working with Rhea? What’s something we don’t see in front of the camera regarding your friendship?

Sometimes I may struggle with English or culture. So, she is always helping me with a lot of those things. She is such a sweet person. She is amazing.

She also has a dark look and enjoys her rock music. She likes movies including the Terrifier series. Has she gotten you into those?

[Laughs] She is a totally different person than me. She likes horror movies. I can not watch horror movies. I’m scared to watch them. She is such a bad ass where I’m like a tiny animal in a corner hiding. I’m a happy person, so we are totally different. That’s why we fit well together.

Beyond the wrestling, you’ve also been able to tell a great story coming out of your split from the Kabuki Warriors. How is it being able to dig into a storyline with Asuka and Kairi Sane, who I think has done some of her best character work.

When I was part of Damage CTRL, Bayley was our mentor. She was our leader. When I moved to the main roster, she was my leader and mentor. I have to bring up the fact that I wanted to be champion as well. For Kairi, it was the same thing. Asuka, same thing. Everyone wants to be a champion. But we had to do things separately. We are walking our own way. I like being able to tell that story. That is our character and that is what we want to do.

You’ve wrestled in ladder matches, cage matches, Royal Rumble, and under other stipulations. With WWE 2K26 featuring new additions for players to utilize, is there any you’d want to wrestle outside the video game?

I want to do a dumpster match. I haven’t done this before. It’s disgusting, but so funny. I want to put someone in a dumpster.

I think Chelsea Green can help with that match.

I can push Chelsea in the dumpster. I do not want to go in the dumpster.

