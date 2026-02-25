Matt Dillon to Star in MGM+’s ‘The Magnificent Seven’

One of the most influential Westerns of the 20th century is riding to streaming, and Matt Dillon is leading the way. The actor is set to star in the upcoming eight-episode drama series The Magnificent Seven for MGM+, bringing the classic tale of hired guns defending a desperate town and its people to a new generation.

The project reimagines the iconic story first popularized by the 1960 film and will serve as a serialized take on the ensemble Western, expanding the characters and conflicts beyond the original’s runtime.

So, saddle up! Here is everything we know about the upcoming Western, including when it starts and what to expect.

When will The Magnificent Seven premiere?

Production is targeted to begin in June 2026 in Calgary.

What is The Magnificent Seven about?

The original 1960 film The Magnificent Seven is a classic American Western directed by John Sturges that follows seven gunslingers hired to protect a small Mexican village from a ruthless bandit leader.

Led by Yul Brynner and co-starring Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, James Coburn, and Robert Vaughn, the film became known for its powerhouse ensemble and helped launch several major careers. Based on the film Seven Samurai by Akira Kurosawa, The Magnificent Seven went on to become one of the most influential Westerns in film history.

The official logline is as follows: “Set in the tumultuous 1880s American frontier, The Magnificent Seven follows seven gifted but flawed mercenaries hired to protect a peaceful Quaker village after it is massacred by mercenaries working for a ruthless land baron trying to seize their land. As the team embeds itself and prepares to defend against overwhelming odds, they grapple with a central question: is violence acceptable to defend people whose faith is based on non-violence? The series explores the backstories of each of the Seven, what’s at stake for them, and why they choose this mission — delving into themes of honor, sacrifice, redemption, morality, and faith.”

Who stars in The Magnificent Seven?

So far, the only actor cast is Matt Dillon, who also serves as an executive producer. Dillon will reprise the iconic role of Chris Adams, originally played by Brynner in the original film. Adams is the leader of seven gunslingers who sign onto the task of protecting a group of innocent villagers from mercenaries hired by a land baron who is hellbent on stealing their land.

“Matt Dillon brings extraordinary depth and gravitas to this iconic role,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “His ability to portray complex, morally conflicted characters makes him the perfect choice to lead our reimagining of The Magnificent Seven. This series honors the legacy of the original film while exploring timeless themes about courage, redemption, and standing up against oppression—and Matt’s performance will be at the heart of that story.”

No other actors have been cast at this time, but please check back for updates.

Who is behind The Magnificent Seven?

The series is written and executive produced by Tim Kring, alongside executive producers Donald De Line, Lawrence Mirisch, Bruce Kaufman, and Matt Dillon. Casting by Seth Yanklewitz. MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios are producing.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but please check for updates.