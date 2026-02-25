Valerie Bertinelli Launches New Cooking Show, Podcast & More

What To Know Valerie Bertinelli launched her own online streaming platform, Valerie’s Place, on Wednesday, February 25.

The platform debuted with four new cooking shows and will soon expand to include a podcast, supper club, and book club.

Bertinelli opened up about how the platform’s content has given her newfound creative freedom and a direct connection to fans.

Valerie Bertinelli is giving fans the ultimate inside look into her life with her very own online platform.

The actress and TV personality launched her new brand, Valerie’s Place, on Wednesday, February 25. “My relationship with my fans has always meant everything to me,” Bertinelli shared in a statement to People. “Valerie’s Place is where I can share the things I love and also create brand-new content that feels honest, joyful, and truly mine.”

She continued, “I’ve learned that you don’t have to wait for someone else to hand you the opportunity, sometimes you need to create it for yourself. This platform gives me the freedom to do that, and to bring my fans along with me in a way that feels real and personal. I’m so excited for this next chapter.”

Fans can sign up for one of the streamer’s three subscription tiers, each beginning with a seven-day free trial. Prices range from $2 per month, $5 per month, and $10 per month to $100 per year. Different tiers allow viewers access to different varieties of content.

Upon its launch, Bertinelli premiered four brand-new cooking shows. Reheated will feature Bertinelli and her longtime producer, Sophie Clark, revisiting some of the most memorable recipes from Bertinelli’s Food Network series, Valerie’s Home Cooking. “Along the way, they break the fourth wall, share behind-the-scenes stories, and show how cooking shows are really made, all while creating something new (and delicious),” the show’s description reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeries Place (@itsvaleriesplace)

Now Val’s Cooking, meanwhile, will see Bertinelli try out recipes on camera. The show Now We’re Cooking LIVE will allow Valerie’s Place VP Preferred and VP VIP members the chance to chat and cook along with Bertinelli live.

As the show’s title suggests, Meals for One will feature Bertinelli creating “simple, satisfying meals for one, focusing on comfort, ease, and recipes that don’t leave you with a fridge full of leftovers,” per its description.

In addition to the shows, Valerie’s Place will soon expand with the launches of Getting Naked: The Podcast, the Superfan Supper Club, and Val’s Book Club, the latter of which begins on April 23. Valerie’s Place was developed with Visible Things, and will be available via ValeriesPlace.com and on the App Store and Google Play, per People.

“For a long time, I felt like I had to stay in just one lane,” Bertinelli, who stepped away from Food Network in 2024, said in another statement to Variety. “With Visible Things powering my platform, I finally have a seat at the table and I own the table. I’m no longer put in one box. I have full creative freedom to make and share the content I actually want to create. And it’s not just my seat, my fans have one too.”

She continued, “This isn’t just another streaming service. It’s my own platform, online and in an app, where I truly own my content and my relationship with my fans. This is about more than uploading shows. It’s about creating a fully connected digital home that reflects who I am and how I want to engage with my community. There isn’t another platform that brings content, commerce, and community together this way. What is most important, is the level of ownership and creative freedom I now have and that means everything to me.”