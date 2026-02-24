Where Is ‘Treehouse Masters’ Star Pete Nelson Now?

It’s been over 10 years since Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters made people want to add having a custom treehouse to their bucket list.

Hosted by Pete Nelson, the reality series ran for 11 seasons from 2013 to 2018. The show followed Nelson and his crew as they traveled across the U.S. and the globe building the elaborate, stunning treehouses of their clients’ dreams. Additionally, Nelson would highlight different treehouses around the world and lend his expertise to helping to fix structural and design issues.

Following Season 11’s conclusion in 2018, Nelson revealed via his blog that the season would be the show’s last. “Many of you kind fans have been asking when you will see new episodes and therein lies the answer: after nearly seven years of shooting, we’ve said goodbye to the show,” he shared in April 2019.

Nelson thanked the show’s fanbase, writing, “We would never have been able to bring this show to life without the support from all of you. It’s hard for us as well, to say goodbye to the production family that we’ve had the privilege of knowing over the last seven years. I’m endlessly thankful for all those who made this show come to life: the immensely talented production team, the visionary network at Animal Planet and Discovery, my own crew, our incredible clients, my family, and the fans who tuned in to follow our work.”

Scroll down to learn why Treehouse Masters came to an end and what Nelson has been up to in the years since it went off the air.

Was Treehouse Masters canceled?

The Animal Planet reality series was not canceled, but rather Nelson and the show’s crew decided to end the series after 11 seasons. “It was a collective decision, and we all felt that the time had come to feather off the gas and reflect on all the beautiful experiences we’ve shared together. Don’t worry, we’re still building treehouses—just not on television,” Nelson wrote in his April 2019 blog post.

He went on to add, “Treehouse Masters catapulted our family business to the next level. It taught me a great deal and opened my eyes to new ways of building and being up in the trees. And it made me marvel at what my own crew is capable of: their efficiency, adaptability, and innovation blew me away again and again throughout these years of showbiz.”

Nelson also shared his joy over connecting with people worldwide, adding that he had some of the “most moving experiences” of his life meeting fans. “Every time we shot a scene, I envisioned you at the other end of the camera lens. From the bottom of my heart, a thousand thanks for your support,” he gushed.

What is Pete Nelson up to now?

While Nelson is no longer building treehouses on TV, he and the Nelson Treehouse crew have continued to create treehouses all over the world. Both Nelson and the company’s official Instagram page regularly show off their latest projects via social media.

Nelson also enjoys spending quality time with his wife, Judy, their three kids, and their grandchildren. “So many beautiful people in this world, lest we forget. I rely on all of you more than ever ❤️🌞🚀,” he captioned an April 2025 Instagram post featuring several photos of his friends and family.

Where can I watch Treehouse Masters?

Treehouse Masters is currently available to watch on several streaming platforms — with subscriptions and for free — including The Roku Channel, HBO Max, Philo, and Hulu.