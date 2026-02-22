What To Know On what would have been Steve Irwin’s 64th birthday, his wife Terri and children Bindi and Robert honored his memory with heartfelt Instagram tributes.

Steve Irwin lives on in the memories of his wife, Terri Irwin, and their children, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, all of whom posted Instagram tributes to mark what would have been the late Crocodile Hunter star’s 64th birthday on Saturday.

Bindi shared a slideshow of family photos featuring her dad, and she relayed a touching anecdote about her and her husband Chandler Powell’s 4-year-old daughter, Grace.

“Happy Birthday, Dad. We miss you so much,” the Dancing With the Stars Season 21 champ wrote. “Grace is so proud to tell everyone that Grandpa Crocodile is her guardian angel. Love you. Forever.”

Robert, fresh off his own DWTS win, updated Instagram with a picture of Steve holding him in his lap. “Would have been your birthday today,” Robert wrote. “Love you, miss you… thank you for being a guiding light and inspiration every day.”

And Terri posted a black-and-white portrait of Steve cradling a snake. “Today would have been Steve’s 64th birthday,” she wrote. “Remembering all the love, laughter, and wonderful adventures. May we all stand together to continue Steve’s important conservation work and honor his legacy by protecting our precious wildlife.”

Terri also commented on her children’s posts, telling them that Steve loved them so much.

Steve died in 2006 at 44 after a stingray barbed him as he snorkeled off Australia’s northeast coast.

“The passing of time is so wild, how almost two decades since my dad passed,” Robert told People in September 2025. “He’s still part of every day. He’s part of every conversation. He’s part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way, in every conversation I have about him, or any new story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I haven’t seen before.”

Bindi opened up about her “grieving journey” in a Parents interview a year ago as she reflected on delivering a eulogy for her dad at age 8 — and revealed what she’d tell that 8-year-old version of herself.

“I would tell her that the adults who said that time would heal all wounds were wrong because time does not heal all wounds,” she said. “It will change the way you look at those memories with Dad. And one day, in the future, you will teach your beautiful daughter about the remarkable, wonderful man that he was and will feel so close to Dad that it will bring you peace. I would tell her that everyone has a different grieving journey. It’s OK to be sad, and it’s also OK to find happiness again. ​​I choose to believe that Dad is still with us, and that he’s now our guiding light through life.”