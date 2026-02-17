The Real JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, Women Skaters Take Olympic Ice, Blast from the Past on ‘Will Trent,’ Hulu’s Kardashian Invasion

George De Sota / Liaison

John and Carolyn: Love, Beauty and Loss

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

If FX and Hulu’s new docudrama Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has whetted your appetite for the genuine article, ABC News Studios complies with a retrospective special that digs into the archives, including newly discovered photos and rare wedding footage of the political family’s charismatic scion and his spotlight-shunning bride. Interviews include fashion designer Gordon Henderson, journalists from People magazine and The New Yorker, and the limited series’ stars, creators, producers, and crew.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Winter Olympics

Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu, who won gold skating for the U.S. in the team ice skating event last week, now compete for individual medals, with the short program among the day’s highlights. Coverage begins at 12:45 am/ET on Peacock and USA Network, continuing on NBC at 2:40 pm/ET. Medal event highlights include women’s slopestyle in snowboarding, men’s Nordic combined, men’s biathlon, men’s and women’s team pursuit in speed skating, men’s freeski big air in freestyle skiing, and 2-man bobsled. All events can be livestreamed and replayed on Peacock, with NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap airing at 8/7c.

Disney / Matt Miller

Will Trent

8/7c

We’ve seen GBI Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) get wrapped up in a case to the point of obsession, and it happens again when he and partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) delve into a killer’s psyche while investigating a grisly suburban murder, which makes it all the more disruptive when Will’s former foster brother, Paul Campano (NYPD Blue alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar), re-enters the picture, throwing Will even further off balance.

Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Streaming Premiere

Can there be such a thing as too much Kardashian? (This is a rhetorical question.) Hulu, home for seven seasons of The Kardashians, has now gained U.S. streaming rights for all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show that put the camera-friendly family on the reality-TV map. The bonanza includes spinoffs, including Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, the Hamptons and New York, plus such fondly remembered (by someone) specials, including Kim’s Birthday Reveal and Kardashians on Vacation from 2015.

Francisco Roman/Fox

Best Medicine

8/7c

Dr. Martin Best’s (Josh Charles) mysterious aversion to blood, still a mostly well-kept secret, is why he relocated from Boston to the quirkily peaceful burg of Port Wenn in the first place. So imagine his horror when the bucolic town goes all in on an attraction known as “Blood Factory,” a gory haunted house in homage to a horror novel that used Port Wenn as a setting. Despite his infirmity, Doc Martin faces his fears to help his love interest, schoolteacher Louisa (Abigail Spencer), when she falls ill. What next, a public screening of 28 Days Later?

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

· Finding Your Roots (8/7c, PBS): Henry Louis Gates Jr. discovers “family harmonies” in the ancestral histories of Lizzo and Flea. Followed by the final two episodes of Gates’ docuseries Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History (9/8c and 10/9c).

· The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (streaming on Paramount+): The fourth feature film starring the animated icon makes its streaming debut.

· Sommore: Chandelier Fly (streaming on Netflix): The glittery comedian lets it rip in a set from Detroit’s Garden Theater.

· Tell Me Lies (streaming on Hulu): Another scandal rocks Baird College in the campus melodrama’s series finale.