JFK Jr.’s Love Story, a Wacky British ‘Secret,’ Winter Olympics, Kristen Johnston Goes ‘Dutch’
The first installment of Ryan Murphy‘s Love Story franchise depicts the stormy relationship of “Sexiest Man Alive” John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. British comedy star Dawn French leads the wacky farce Can You Keep a Secret? Men’s Moguls and Women’s Super G are among the skiing highlights at the Winter Olympics. 3rd Rock from the Sun Emmy winner Kristen Johnston joins the military comedy Going Dutch as a Canadian NATO general who takes a shine to the Colonel (Denis Leary).
Love Story
He was the sexiest man alive, “America’s uncrowned prince.” She was the sexiest woman no one really knew. The ill-fated tabloid romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. (newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly) and the enigmatic, spotlight-averse Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette (the ravishing Sarah Pidgeon) is the basis for the inaugural Love Story limited series from Ryan Murphy. “There isn’t enough exposure in the world to prepare a woman to be your wife,” Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Naomi Watts) warns her callow, charismatic son. And Carolyn has good reason to fear being consumed by the media circus should she let her guard down around the nation’s most eligible bachelor. Launches with three episodes.
Can You Keep a Secret?
British comedy star Dawn French (French & Saunders) makes the most of her latest role: dotty granny Debbie, whose newly widowed state isn’t what it seems. Because she’s not actually a widow. When her eccentric hubby William (Mark Heap) is accidentally pronounced dead, Debbie hides him in the attic and collects a bag full of insurance money. This is unwelcome news to their neurotic son Harold (Craig Roberts), who rightly considers his parents “grade-level bonkers” as he reluctantly goes along with the scheme. Which isn’t easy, given that his wife (Mandip Gill) is a police officer. All six episodes are available for a brisk binge-watch.
Winter Olympics
Another busy day in the arenas and on the slopes of Milan and Cortina as the first week of Olympics competition nears its end. Among the highlights, livestreaming on Peacock and available on USA Network in the morning as well as NBC through the afternoon (ET), are Men’s Moguls and Women’s Super G, Men’s Snowboard Cross finals, Curling, Skeleton, Luge, Hockey (USA vs. Latvia), Speedskating, and Short Track finals. (For details, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.) NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap airs at 8/7c.
Going Dutch
The Colonel (Denis Leary) may have met his match in General Martin (the formidable 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom alum Kristen Johnston), a Canadian NATO commander whom Maggie (Taylor Misiak) would love to impress and earn a NATO Professional Development Program mentorship. She begs her dad not to mess things up, but does he listen? Not when the General takes a shine to his swagger — “I love a Glock callus,” she barks, admiring his palm — and the Colonel tries to balance lust with parental pride. Turns out “she’s the female version of me,” the Colonel confesses, but who’s the alpha in this relationship? On her first outing, Johnston is already one of the best things to happen to this military comedy. More, please.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
The cadets undergo a trial by fire during a joint Academy training exercise in a ship graveyard that quickly escalates into a life-or-death crisis. As a hostage situation unfolds involving a dangerous new species of human-alien hybrids, Captain Ake (Holly Hunter) takes desperate measures, including contacting “the enemy of our enemy” — who’s basically just another enemy, also her greatest nemesis.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Next Level Chef (8/7c, Fox): The audition phase ends with eight amateur home cooks hoping to impress the judges and earn their chef whites.
- The Graham Norton Show (11/10c, BBC America): Guests include Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie and Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein).
ON THE STREAM:
- The Pitt (9 pm/ET, streaming on HBO Max): “We are a safety net, but nets have holes,” concedes Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) in the ER drama’s devastating noon hour, when the staff reels from a significant loss.
- Soul Power: The Legends of the American Basketball Association (streaming on Prime Video): A four-part docuseries relives the glory days of the ABA league and its impact on the sport before merging with the NBA 50 years ago.
- How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (streaming on Netflix): From Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, a mystery-comedy about three lifelong besties who reunite to investigate the mysterious death of another member of their group.
- Predator: Badlands (streaming on Hulu): Elle Fanning stars with Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the latest chapter of the sci-fi/horror franchise, making its streaming debut.