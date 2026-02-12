JFK Jr.’s Love Story, a Wacky British ‘Secret,’ Winter Olympics, Kristen Johnston Goes ‘Dutch’

FX

Love Story

He was the sexiest man alive, “America’s uncrowned prince.” She was the sexiest woman no one really knew. The ill-fated tabloid romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. (newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly) and the enigmatic, spotlight-averse Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette (the ravishing Sarah Pidgeon) is the basis for the inaugural Love Story limited series from Ryan Murphy. “There isn’t enough exposure in the world to prepare a woman to be your wife,” Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Naomi Watts) warns her callow, charismatic son. And Carolyn has good reason to fear being consumed by the media circus should she let her guard down around the nation’s most eligible bachelor. Launches with three episodes.

Can You Keep a Secret?

British comedy star Dawn French (French & Saunders) makes the most of her latest role: dotty granny Debbie, whose newly widowed state isn’t what it seems. Because she’s not actually a widow. When her eccentric hubby William (Mark Heap) is accidentally pronounced dead, Debbie hides him in the attic and collects a bag full of insurance money. This is unwelcome news to their neurotic son Harold (Craig Roberts), who rightly considers his parents “grade-level bonkers” as he reluctantly goes along with the scheme. Which isn’t easy, given that his wife (Mandip Gill) is a police officer. All six episodes are available for a brisk binge-watch.

Winter Olympics

Another busy day in the arenas and on the slopes of Milan and Cortina as the first week of Olympics competition nears its end. Among the highlights, livestreaming on Peacock and available on USA Network in the morning as well as NBC through the afternoon (ET), are Men’s Moguls and Women’s Super G, Men’s Snowboard Cross finals, Curling, Skeleton, Luge, Hockey (USA vs. Latvia), Speedskating, and Short Track finals. (For details, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.) NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap airs at 8/7c.

Going Dutch

The Colonel (Denis Leary) may have met his match in General Martin (the formidable 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom alum Kristen Johnston), a Canadian NATO commander whom Maggie (Taylor Misiak) would love to impress and earn a NATO Professional Development Program mentorship. She begs her dad not to mess things up, but does he listen? Not when the General takes a shine to his swagger — “I love a Glock callus,” she barks, admiring his palm — and the Colonel tries to balance lust with parental pride. Turns out “she’s the female version of me,” the Colonel confesses, but who’s the alpha in this relationship? On her first outing, Johnston is already one of the best things to happen to this military comedy. More, please.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

The cadets undergo a trial by fire during a joint Academy training exercise in a ship graveyard that quickly escalates into a life-or-death crisis. As a hostage situation unfolds involving a dangerous new species of human-alien hybrids, Captain Ake (Holly Hunter) takes desperate measures, including contacting “the enemy of our enemy” — who’s basically just another enemy, also her greatest nemesis.

