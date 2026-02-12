What To Know From Scratch Season 6 takes host David Moscow to a variety of new foodie havens.

Here, we have an exclusive first look at the next adventures.

Ever wanted an insider look at how food really gets to your plate? Well, good news: TV Insider has an exclusive look, above, at the second half of Season 6 of From Scratch before its March 2 premiere on Peacock.

“From Scratch has brought me around the world, meeting with chefs, and sourcing ingredients within local food ecosystems with fisherfolk, farmers, scientists, community activists, historians, hunters, and more to focus on stories of the communities, workers, and environments all interconnected with food,” said David Moscow, host, co-creator, and executive producer of the show.

Moscow has spent the past five seasons exploring more than 30 countries, and the second half of Season 6 will launch by taking him to six more locations. It all begins in Maui, Hawaii, to hunt down ahi tuna by boat to make poke and a smashburger, then he’s off to Quebec for the famous Canadian maple syrup, gathering a complete meal full of pate, seasonal poutine, and more.

And in a special third episode, David will team up with Utopia Bagel in Queens, New York, to discover the history of the classic New York bagel with lox and cream cheese. He uncovers salmon in Norway, Oregon, and BC, Nova Scotia for lox, Poland for poppy seeds, capers in California, and cream cheese in upstate New York.

Then, facing his fears of spear fishing, David heads to Bermuda to hunt the invasive lionfish with its deadly venom. Climbing avocado trees and evading lobster claws, Bermuda almost gets the best of him. Lastly, he rounds out the season in India. Partnering with the non-profit Heifer.org, David explores some of the most isolated communities in India, harvesting rice and millets, spices, and experiencing weather dances. All to finish off with a plate of traditional curry.

“Our mission is always to create a show that marvels at the world around us while simultaneously examining the environmental issues, cultural concerns, and overlooked histories intertwined with the food we eat to survive and thrive. Through the people who harvest, hunt, fish, and forage each day, we hope to understand today’s reality and tomorrow’s risks and possibilities. It is truly exciting to bring the series to Peacock and to audiences around the world,” David said.

Can’t wait to binge Season 6? Catch up on Seasons 1 through 5, as well as the first half of Season 6, of From Scratch streaming now on Peacock!

From Scratch, Season 6 Part 2 Premiere, Monday, March 2, Peacock