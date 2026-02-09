Longtime fans of American Idol will recognize a familiar face during the February 9 episode. In a preview for the third night of auditions, former Idol contestant Melinda Doolittle pops up to help Ryan Seacrest search for some hopefuls on the campus of Belmont University, her alma mater.

Doolittle was a contestant on American Idol nearly two decades ago, so she’s lived a lot of life since her time in the singing competition.

Scroll down for a refresh on what happened to the singer on American Idol and to find out what she’s up to now.

What happened to Melinda Doolittle on American Idol?

Doolittle finished in third place on Season 6 of American Idol in 2007. She ended the competition behind runner-up Blake Lewis and winner Jordin Sparks.

At the time, judge Simon Cowell admitted that he thought Doolittle was going to win the season. “I said, ‘Melinda should’ve won,'” he said. “She tried the hardest, was consistently the best, and had the best voice.”

He added, “I think about it now, whether I should’ve endorsed her as much as I should’ve done. I think it was the right thing to do.”

What is Melinda Doolittle doing now?

Per her Instagram bio, Doolittle is still a recording artist, as well as an actress and an author. She released her debut album in 2009, followed by her sophomore album in 2013. Doolittle continues to perform live shows, per her website bio, although she does not currently have any tour dates listed.

In December 2025, Doolittle released her book Tinsel Trouble, a holiday rom-com about an influencer who returns to her small hometown after her career implodes. While there, she reconnects with her ex, a contractor whom she begins working with on her new holiday makeover series.

Doolittle was inspired to write the book due to her love of Christmas and Hallmark movies, she revealed.

In 2024, Doolittle returned to the American Idol stage to perform as part of a tribute to her friend Mandisa, who died at the age of 47 that April. On the one-year anniversary of Mandisa’s death, Doolittle wrote on Instagram, “If I’m honest, I’m still not OK with you not being here. However, today, I’m remembering how many lives you touched, and how this choir of your friends is a mere fraction of your impact. I love you and miss you so much. Grateful for this reminder of where our strength comes from in the midst of the sadness.”

Is Melinda Doolittle married?

Doolittle’s relationship status is unclear, but she does not appear to be in a relationship. In a recent Instagram video, she opened up about bad dates she’d been on in the past and joked, “I don’t think I’ll ever go on a blind date again…” in the caption.

Are Melinda Doolittle and Jordin Sparks still friends?

Yes, Doolittle and Sparks have maintained a friendship in the nearly two decades since their time as competitors on American Idol.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Doolittle gushed, “Out of all the things I gained from being on @americanidol, the family is the most important. I don’t have words for how much @jordinsparks means to me…and now I’ve adopted her gorgeous family as my own! Love you guys! @jordinsparks , you’re an amazing mommy and wife! @_danaisaiah , I’m so glad they have you! And DJ…Auntie M loves you big time!”

