Watch Mariah Carey Sing in Italian for 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey at the 2026 Winter Olympics
What To Know

  • Mariah Carey performs at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.
  • Hear her perform in Italian and English as she sings “Volare” and “Nothing is Impossible.”
  • The songstress appeared for the event’s opening ceremony.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing in Milano-Cortina, and attendees were serenaded with Mariah Carey‘s signature high notes, but this time she delivered them in Italian.

The songstress, who is best known for her own originals, opted to cover an Italian classic in celebration of the global event’s national stage in Italy this year. Carey performed a rendition of Domenico Modugno’s “Nel Blu, dipinto di Blu,” known as “Volare” internationally, on the stage at Milan’s historic San Siro Stadium.

The performance was done as a symbolic gesture to highlight the event’s theme of “harmony” and highlight the local culture to deliver to a global audience. The song “Volare” was originally written and performed in 1958 by Domenico Modugno, and it features the refrain, “volare! oh, oh!” The tune earned global success and won two Grammys, which was unprecedented for Italian music at the time.

In other words, it was the perfect way to open Carey’s set, which also included a segue into her hit single “Nothing is Impossible,” which comes from her 2025 studio album Here For It All.

Viewers can hear snippets of Carey hitting high notes as she sings “Nothing is Impossible” and “Volare” in the dazzling video clips above. For fans who missed the live broadcast, Carey’s performance should be viewable during NBC’s broadcast on Friday, February 6, at 8/7c, when the primetime airing of the ceremony will air.

After Paris hosted the Olympics in 2024, Italy took a page from that opening ceremony book by highlighting the arts, sports, and national heritage of the country, with a special tribute to the late fashion designer, Giorgio Armani. This is merely a taste of what fans can expect from the 2026 Winter Olympics, which are going to air across NBC and Peacock in the United States.

Don’t miss it for yourself and check out the fun video of Carey’s performance above.

2026 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock

