What To Know Snoop Dogg is supporting his daughter Cori Broadus as she mourns the death of her 10-month-old daughter, Codi, who passed away after spending months in the NICU.

Cori had previously shared that Codi was born prematurely via C-section due to Cori’s diagnosis of HELLP syndrome, a rare and serious pregnancy complication.

Family members, including Snoop and Cori’s brothers, have expressed their love and support for Cori on social media during this difficult time.

Calvin Broadus Jr. a.k.a. Snoop Dogg is showing family love as his daughter, Cori Broadus, mourns the death of her 10-month-old daughter, Codi.

On Saturday, Snoop posted an Instagram photo of himself with Cori, 26, and his sons Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28. (The rapper is also the father of a son, Julian, 27.) In the caption to the pic, Snoop added a sparkling heart emoji and a folded hands emoji.

Earlier in the day, Cori announced in an Instagram Stories update that Codi had died. “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” Cori wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of herself with the baby girl.

Wayne Deuce, Cori’s fiancé, also mourned the loss in an Instagram Stories post. “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux,” he wrote. “But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you.”

Cori announced in February 2025 that Codi was born via C-section six months into Cori’s pregnancy, according to People. Doctors had diagnosed Cori with HELLP syndrome — which, according to Cleveland Clinic, is a rare, preeclampsia-like pregnancy complication that can result in pain in the upper part of the belly, blurred vision, fatigue, or swelling.

The “HELLP” acronym stands for three symptoms of the disease: hemolysis, or the breaking down of red blood cells; elevated liver enzymes, which are the chemicals that speed up body reactions; and low platelet count, a measure of the blood components that help with clotting.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” Cori wrote on Instagram after Codi’s birth. “Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me.”

On January 6, Cori brought Codi home after the newborn spent 10 months in the NICU. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love,” she wrote at the time. “God heard them all.”

Cordell also posted the same family photo that Snoop posted on Saturday. “Lil sis we got you forever @princessbroudus,” he wrote.