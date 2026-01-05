What To Know Baylen Out Loud Season 2 ended in December 2025.

The series follows the life and relationships of Baylen Dupree, a young woman with Tourette’s Syndrome.

If renewed, Season 3 will likely feature Baylen’s upcoming wedding.

After a heartwarming finale took Baylen Dupree, Colin Dooley, and the rest of her family to London, England, fans are eager to find out if the beloved TLC series, Baylen Out Loud, will return for a third season.

After Colin proposed to Baylen during the Season 1 finale of Baylen Out Loud, Season 2, which aired on TLC from October 7 to December 30, 2025, primarily focused on Baylen and Colin planning for their wedding and their future as a married couple. From a debate about their wedding venue to a trip to London, Season 2 was full of highs and lows for the Dupree family. However, the season ended on the best possible note, as Baylen tried out the NeuPulse device, a bracelet that provides gentle electrical stimulation to the median nerve, reducing her tics. While the device is not yet available in the States, it certainly gave her new hope for the future.

With Baylen and Colin’s highly anticipated wedding on the horizon, it’s clear that fans want Season 3 of Baylen Out Loud to hit their screens as soon as possible. Scroll to find out everything we know about Baylen Out Loud Season 3, including if the series has been renewed, when fans should expect the season to premiere, and more.

Will there be a Season 3 of Baylen Out Loud?

As of January 2026, TLC has not confirmed that Baylen Out Loud has been renewed for a third season. However, Season 1 of Baylen Out Loud, which became the #1 freshman series on cable in 2025 across all key demos, was a major success for TLC. If fans tuned into Season 2 nearly as much as they watched Season 1, we’d expect to see the Season 3 announcement any day now. Plus, Season 2 captured Baylen and Colin’s wedding prep. Who wouldn’t want to see their wedding after all that build-up?

When will Baylen Out Loud Season 3 premiere?

While Season 3 of Baylen Out Loud has not been confirmed yet, based on past seasons, we’d expect to see Season 3 premiere before the end of 2026. Both Seasons 1 and 2 of Baylen Out Loud premiered in 2025, with Season 1 ending in March and Season 2 beginning in October. If TLC decides to maintain a seven-month gap between seasons, the third season will likely premiere around August.

Will Baylen and Colin get married during Season 3 of Baylen Out Loud?

At this time, Baylen and Colin have not confirmed their wedding date. However, it is clear that they will be tying the knot between spring and summer 2026. It’s unlikely that Baylen Out Loud would feature two full seasons of wedding prep, so fans should definitely expect to see Baylen and Colin head down the aisle during Baylen Out Loud Season 3. Find out everything we know about Baylen and Colin’s upcoming wedding here!

Baylen Out Loud, Season 3, TBA, TLC