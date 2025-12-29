What To Know Todd Bridges paid tribute to his Diff’rent Strokes co-star Melanie Watson, who died at age 57 after her health deteriorated in a Colorado hospital.

Watson, who had Osteogenesis Imperfecta and used a wheelchair, appeared in four episodes of the sitcom.

After retiring from acting, Watson founded the nonprofits Train Rite and Couiffie’s Ranch, helping those with disabilities.

Todd Bridges, the last surviving main cast member of Diff’rent Strokes, has paid tribute to co-star Melanie Watson, who died on Friday (December 26). The actress, who played Kathy Gordon in multiple episodes of the comedy, was 57.

Watson’s passing was confirmed by her brother, Robert Watson, who told TMZ she had been hospitalized and her condition had deteriorated. She died in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Friday.

Bridges, who played Willis Jackson on the hit sitcom, acknowledged Watson’s death on Sunday (December 28), sharing TMZ‘s post about the passing on his Instagram page.

Watson was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a genetic disease that makes your bones thin and brittle, per the Mayo Clinic. She appeared in four episodes of Diff’rent Strokes as Kathy Gordon, making her debut in the third season and having standout performances in the 1982 episode “Kathy” and the 1984 episode “Kathy’s Olympics.”

The character, who, like Watson, used a wheelchair, helped Gary Coleman‘s Arnold come to terms with the fact that he’d never grow taller than five feet.

Watson retired from acting following her role in Diff’rent Strokes. She went on to co-found the nonprofit Train Rite, which trains shelter dogs to work as service animals. She also served as CEO of Couiffie’s Ranch, an organization that helps those with disabilities to live more independently.

In a 2020 interview with IndieWire, Watson shared her memories of working with iconic Diff’rent Strokes producer Norman Lear, as well as her regrets of not continuing to pursue an acting career.

“I was always playing with my yo-yo and listening to my Walkman,” she told the outlet about her time working on the beloved sitcom. “I’m proud of Norman for going against the norm and doing something.”

She added, “I didn’t realize what a gift it was to be the first one out there. If I had to do it all over again, I would have stayed in the business.”

Bridges is the only lead star of the sitcom still alive. Dana Plato, who played Arnold and Willis’ adopted sister, Kimberly Drummond, died in 1999 from a drug overdose. Coleman passed in 2010 from an epidural hematoma after falling down the stairs at his home and striking his head.