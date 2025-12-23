Will ‘Great British Bake Off’ U.S. Fans Be Able to Watch ‘Peep Show’ Reunion?

Erin Maxwell
Comments
The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off starring Isy Suttie, Olivia Colman, Matt King, David Mitchell and Sophie Winkleman.
Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA

What To Know

  • A special Peep Show reunion featuring most of the original cast members will take place on The Great British Bake Off Christmas special.
  • Find out where and when it airs in the United States.
  • There is hope for a true Peep Show reunion episode in the future.

Almost 20 years ago, critically acclaimed British sitcom Peep Show found its way to Channel 4, and television, at least in Britain, was never the same again.

The story of two dysfunctional flatmates, Mark Corrigan and Jeremy “Jez” Usborne, used a unique first-person point-of-view filming style and audible inner monologues. Starring David Mitchell as Mark and Robert Webb as Jez in the leads, Peep Show also featured Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Sophie, Sophie Winkleman as Big Suze, Matt King as Super Hans, and Isy Suttie as Dobby. The show was met with critical acclaim and quickly became a cult hit.

The series ran for nine seasons, ending in 2013. But in 2025, it appears that fans will get the Peep Show reunion they have been clamouring for, just not where they expected.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff)

This year, the annual Christmas Bake Off tent will host a reunion of sorts featuring Mark, Sophie, Big Suze, Super Hans, and Dobby as they compete not for prizes, but for the pure joy of baking, for the fandom, for  Christmas, and, of course, the coveted title of Star Baker. For the 2025 annual special, Mitchell, Colman, Winkleman, and King will put their baking skills to the test and whip up unique bakes as they rally the fandom into the Christmas spirit. (Sadly, Robert Webb is absent from the seasonal special.)

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off is packed with references to the beloved series. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith challenge the former Peep Show stars to make a turkey pie as an homage to the classic scene in which Jeremy forgets the turkey. Even the showstoppers lean heavily into fan service, with creations inspired by infamous Peep Show moments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff)

In the U.K., this special edition of The Great British Bake Off airs on Christmas Day on Channel 4, but what does that mean for American fans hoping to get a slice of the chaos?

Where and when can you watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off special?

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, as it is called in the States on Netflix) will air on Channel 4 in the UK on Christmas Day 2025, but it won’t be on Netflix U.S. until around Christmas 2026, as holiday specials arrive a year late in America, though you can find other GBBO holiday episodes on Netflix U.S. now.

Just keep an eye on Netflix for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

The 2024 Christmas specials for The Great British Bake Off, featuring U.K. soap stars Chris Bisson (Emmerdale), Natalie Cassidy (EastEnders),  Dean Gaffney (EastEnders), Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street), and Sheree Murphy (Emmerdale/Hollyoaks) became available in the U.S. on December 8, a year after their U.K. debut. One can expect a similar release date for this year’s holiday special.

'The Great British Baking Show' Winner Speaks Out After Dramatic Finale
Related

'The Great British Baking Show' Winner Speaks Out After Dramatic Finale

Will there be a true Peep Show reunion?

Maybe? Hopefully? In an interview with The Sun (via Radio Times), Matt King said: “When it ended in 2015, Sam [Bain] and Jesse [Armstrong, creators] said to us, ‘We’ll see you in ten years. We’re going to write a one-off.'”

He further states: “I did ask them six months ago. They said: ‘We still would be interested, but we’re just so busy, we can’t do a ten-year one.’ I feel like it will happen.”

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Now Streaming, Netflix

Peep Show

The Great British Bake Off

David Mitchell

Olivia Colman

Paul Hollywood

Prue Leith

Robert Webb




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Paul Stanley, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and Sylvester Stallone are honored at the 2025 'Kennedy Center Honors'
1
Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Out of Bounds’ With Antonio Brown, King of Collectibles, ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ and More Christmas Classics
2
25 Best Shows of 2025
The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss (pictured) hosts Senator Ted Cruz presented by Uber and X
3
’60 Minutes’ Report Pulled by Bari Weiss Leaks Online
The cast of 'Outlander' Season 8
4
‘Outlander’: Jamie & Claire Return to Fraser’s Ridge in New Season 8 Images
Jesse Palmer, Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown, 'Holiday Baking Championship' Season 12, Food Network, promo art
5
Was Duff Goldman’s Absence Addressed on The ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ Finale?