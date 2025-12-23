Will ‘Great British Bake Off’ U.S. Fans Be Able to Watch ‘Peep Show’ Reunion?

What To Know A special Peep Show reunion featuring most of the original cast members will take place on The Great British Bake Off Christmas special.

Find out where and when it airs in the United States.

There is hope for a true Peep Show reunion episode in the future.

Almost 20 years ago, critically acclaimed British sitcom Peep Show found its way to Channel 4, and television, at least in Britain, was never the same again.

The story of two dysfunctional flatmates, Mark Corrigan and Jeremy “Jez” Usborne, used a unique first-person point-of-view filming style and audible inner monologues. Starring David Mitchell as Mark and Robert Webb as Jez in the leads, Peep Show also featured Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Sophie, Sophie Winkleman as Big Suze, Matt King as Super Hans, and Isy Suttie as Dobby. The show was met with critical acclaim and quickly became a cult hit.

The series ran for nine seasons, ending in 2013. But in 2025, it appears that fans will get the Peep Show reunion they have been clamouring for, just not where they expected.

This year, the annual Christmas Bake Off tent will host a reunion of sorts featuring Mark, Sophie, Big Suze, Super Hans, and Dobby as they compete not for prizes, but for the pure joy of baking, for the fandom, for Christmas, and, of course, the coveted title of Star Baker. For the 2025 annual special, Mitchell, Colman, Winkleman, and King will put their baking skills to the test and whip up unique bakes as they rally the fandom into the Christmas spirit. (Sadly, Robert Webb is absent from the seasonal special.)

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off is packed with references to the beloved series. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith challenge the former Peep Show stars to make a turkey pie as an homage to the classic scene in which Jeremy forgets the turkey. Even the showstoppers lean heavily into fan service, with creations inspired by infamous Peep Show moments

In the U.K., this special edition of The Great British Bake Off airs on Christmas Day on Channel 4, but what does that mean for American fans hoping to get a slice of the chaos?

Where and when can you watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off special?

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, as it is called in the States on Netflix) will air on Channel 4 in the UK on Christmas Day 2025, but it won’t be on Netflix U.S. until around Christmas 2026, as holiday specials arrive a year late in America, though you can find other GBBO holiday episodes on Netflix U.S. now.

Just keep an eye on Netflix for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

The 2024 Christmas specials for The Great British Bake Off, featuring U.K. soap stars Chris Bisson (Emmerdale), Natalie Cassidy (EastEnders), Dean Gaffney (EastEnders), Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street), and Sheree Murphy (Emmerdale/Hollyoaks) became available in the U.S. on December 8, a year after their U.K. debut. One can expect a similar release date for this year’s holiday special.

Will there be a true Peep Show reunion?

Maybe? Hopefully? In an interview with The Sun (via Radio Times), Matt King said: “When it ended in 2015, Sam [Bain] and Jesse [Armstrong, creators] said to us, ‘We’ll see you in ten years. We’re going to write a one-off.'”

He further states: “I did ask them six months ago. They said: ‘We still would be interested, but we’re just so busy, we can’t do a ten-year one.’ I feel like it will happen.”

