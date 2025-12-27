Will There Be A Season 2 of ‘The Copenhagen Test’?

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for The Copenhagen Test, Season 1]

The Copenhagen Test Season 1 is a twisty, turn-filled spy thriller that keeps audiences guessing at every step. A fictionalized sci-fi espionage drama, the series blends near-future technology with deep-state intrigue to create a heart-pounding series exclusive to Peacock.

Starring Simu Liu as Andrew Hale, a former sniper turned intelligence analyst working for a covert government agency known as the Orphanage, Peacock’s series unfolds as a high-stakes puzzle where loyalty is fluid, motives are murky, and no one is ever quite who they seem.

Written and created by Thomas Brandon and executive produced by James Wan, the final installment of the eight-episode series left audiences with a cliffhanger, wondering what is next for Alexander. Will the story continue? Here is what we know so far.

Will The Copenhagen Test return for Season 2?

As of December 2025, there is no Season 2 announced for The Copenhagen Test. But please check back here if that changes.

What is The Copenhagen Test Season 1 about?

The series is the story of Alexander Hale, whose eyes and ears were hacked by nanotechnology called Cassandra RU258. It’s broadcasting everything he sees and hears, and whoever has access is using it to compromise operations all over the world. He doesn’t know it happened to him, and he wasn’t a part of it.

When the Orphanage found the hack, they chose not to expose it and kept it open to find who was the responsible party, despite the risk to innocent lives. Alex knowning compromised classified information at the direction of his superiors. And despite that loyalty, they still don’t trust him. He still believes in the mission, but he knows he also knows it is not the whole truth.

How did The Copenhagen Test Season 1 end?

Season 1 of The Copenhagen Test ends on a cliffhanger. Although Alexander is told that the nanotech embedded in him can never be removed, he is assured that he is no longer in mortal danger posed by the experimental tech and that the hacking has stopped. Taken offline, he is finally given the freedom to decide whether he wants to use his new “gifts” in the service of the Orphanage or walk away. At the same time, Michelle is released from her obligations to the organization and granted a new identity, giving the finale the appearance of a bittersweet resolution.

That sense of closure quickly unravels when Alexander learns the truth about who hacked him. The culprit is his “Uncle” Victor, played by Saul Rubinek, a close friend of his parents and a deeply influential figure in his upbringing. The revelations do not stop there. Alexander discovers he is not the only one who was altered. Five other individuals have also been implanted with the Cassandra RU258 nanites.

Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK

In the final moments of Episode 8, Victor reveals a wall of monitoring screens showing live feeds of people across the globe. Alexander was merely Asset 5. Asset 1 is B. Rao in Mumbai, seen inside a moving vehicle. Asset 2 is N. Doherty, traveling on a ferry bound for Plum Island. Asset 3 is M. Cyr in Triana, navigating a crowded street. Asset 4 is J. Schweiters in the Sahara, embedded with an army unit. Asset 6 is T. Ferriera, shown hiking with a family.

Alexander also learns that Michelle, who appears briefly on one of the screens, is still being monitored because she is a “loose end.”

“For people like us, Alexander, it is never done,” Victor tells him, closing the season on a chilling note.

Who stars in The Copenhagen Test?

The Copenhagen Test stars Simu Liu as Andrew Hale, a former sniper turned intelligence analyst whose eyes and ears are hacked by insidious outside forces. Melissa Barrera co-stars as Michelle, who is assigned to serve as Andrew’s “minder,” tasked with monitoring both him and his activities outside of work.

His superiors include Brian d’Arcy James as Director of Operations Peter Moira, Sinclair Daniel as analyst Samantha Parker, and Kathleen Chalfant as St. George, the enigmatic head of the Orphanage.

The show also stars Mark O’Brien, Hannah Cruz, Saul Rubinek, and Sara Amini.

The Copenhagen Test, Season 1, Now Streaming, Peacock