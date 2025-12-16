December 16, 2025, is Jane Austen‘s 250th birthday. PBS Masterpiece has announced that it’s making Miss Austen Season 2 to commemorate the occasion.

Miss Austen Season 1 took a literary mystery — Cassandra Austen notoriously burning her famous sister Jane’s letters — and reimagines it as a fascinating, witty, and heartbreaking story of sisterly love, while creating in Cassandra a character as captivating as any Austen heroine. It was based on Gill Hornby’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Susanne Simpson, Masterpiece Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer, says, “After the success of Miss Austen, I am thrilled to be working again with the incredible author Gill Hornby, and the impressive team of Andrea Gibb and Christine Langan, who created the first series that was such a moving experience and a joy to watch. I am pleased to be able to announce the return of the series just as we are about to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen‘s birth.”

Here’s everything we know about Miss Austen Season 2.

Is there a Miss Austen sequel?

The Miss Austen novel came out in 2020. Hornby’s follow-up to the first book is called The Elopement. It was published in May 2025.

What is Miss Austen Season 2 based on?

Miss Austen Season 2 is largely based on Hornby’s The Elopement, which further delves into the family life of Jane and Cassandra Austen.

“‘It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.’ 1820. Mary Dorothea Knatchbull is living under the sole charge of her widowed father, Sir Edward — a man of strict principles and high Christian values,” The Elopement‘s description from Penguin Random House says. “But when her father marries Miss Fanny Knight of Godmersham Park, Mary’s life is suddenly changed. Her new stepmother comes from a large, happy, and sociable family, and Fanny’s sisters become Mary’s first friends. Her aunt, Miss Cassandra Austen of Chawton, is especially kind. Her brothers are not only amusing, but handsome and charming.”

“As Mary Dorothea starts to bloom into a beautiful young woman, she forms an especial bond with one Mr Knight in particular,” the description continues. “Soon, they are deeply in love and determined to marry. They expect no opposition. After all, each is from a good family and has known the other for some years. It promises to be the most perfect match. Who would want to stand in their way?”

Who is in the Miss Austen Season 2 cast?

Casting will be announced at a later time.

Miss Austen Season 1 showed Cassandra in flashback and in 1830, 13 years after Jane Austen’s death. Keeley Hawes played the elder Cassandra, with Synnøve Karlsen as the younger. Jane was played by Patsy Ferran. The cast also included Rose Leslie, Alfred Enoch, Max Irons, Phyllis Logan, Calam Lynch, Jessica Hynes, Kevin McNally, Mirren Mack, and Liv Hill.

When does Miss Austen Season 2 come out?

Filming has not begun on Season 2. A premiere date will be announced at a later time. There will be four episodes in the season.

Where can I watch Miss Austen?

Miss Austen Season 1 airs on BBC1 in the U.K. It airs on PBS in the U.S. and is available through the PBS streaming platform and the Masterpiece channel on Prime Video.

