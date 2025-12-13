That’s It for ‘It: Welcome to Derry,’ Nostalgia With Dick Van Dyke at 100 and ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ at 60, Horsing Around With Holiday Movies

The town of Derry has a final showdown — for now-with evil Pennywise the Clown when It: Welcome to Derry wraps its first season. Catchy Comedy airs 100 episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show over the weekend to celebrate the leading man’s 100th birthday. Also marking a milestone: A Charlie Brown Christmas turns 60 and is available to stream for free this weekend on Apple TV. The holiday movie deluge includes two on Lifetime featuring equestrian romances.

It: Welcome to Derry

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: A clown-pocalypse is descending upon the town of Derry, Maine, in the Season 1 finale of the Stephen King-inspired prequel. With a spooky fog enveloping the town, the malevolent Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) puts his diabolical master plan in motion, and with young Will (Blake Cameron James) among those in the monster’s clutches, his fear-immune dad, Major Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo), joins the fight to contain the evil. Expect more carnage.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

SATURDAY: One of the all-time great TV comedies gets another turn in the spotlight, when the nostalgia channel airs a 100-episode marathon of the multiple Emmy-winning series that made Dick Van Dyke — who turns 100 on Saturday — a household name. “What’s a Dick Van Dyke?” his costar Rose Marie famously quipped when joining the show, created by Carl Reiner, who based the series on his own experiences as a TV comedy writer with a family life in the New Rochelle suburbs. Van Dyke’s chemistry with Mary Tyler Moore, 11 years his junior, was so electric that people assumed they were actually married. The series, which aired from 1961 to 1966, still holds up remarkably well. It can also be streamed on Prime Video, Peacock, and for free on platforms including Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. (A documentary film, Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration, is airing in selected movie theaters Saturday and Sunday.)

A Charlie Brown Christmas

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Also marking a milestone year is the first animated special adapted from Charles Schulz’ beloved Peanuts cartoons, turning 60 this month. Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to the Peanuts TV brand, is making the show available to stream for free on Saturday and Sunday. Timeless in its gentle humor, iconic with its jazzy Vince Guaraldi score, this special endures, much like Charlie Brown’s too-easily-mocked Christmas sapling.

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch

Movie Premiere 8/7c

The Yule Log: Lifetime isn’t horsing around with its Saturday double feature of holiday movies. Or maybe it is. In Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch (8/7c), Arielle Kebbel (Rescue: Hi-Surf) stars as Maggie, a widowed mom and horse-whispering therapist who helps an injured pro-hockey player (Tyler Hilton) heal through equine therapy. Followed by a Rodeo Christmas Romance (10/9c) between Emma (Rebecca Dalton), an equestrian caring for her injured horse, and a brooding veteran (Corey Sevier).

Elsewhere on the holiday marquee: Hallmark Channel features A Suite Holiday Romance (Saturday, 8/7c) between a ghostwriter (Jessy Schram) staying in a luxury hotel and a handsome Brit (Dominic Sherwood) who’s aristocracy-adjacent; and the ecumenical Oy to the World! (Sunday, 8/7c), with Brooke D’Orsay as an Episcopal youth choir director who collaborates with a neighboring synagogue’s youth choir director (Jake Epstein) to put on a joint music program when the last night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve. A Very Merry Mystery (Saturday, 9/8c) unfolds on OWN when a beauty shop owner (Ashleigh Murray) teams with her detective boyfriend (Tristan Mack Wilds) to investigate a kidnapping at a Christmas Murder Mystery party. On Great American Family: Have We Met This Christmas? (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Danica McKellar as an amnesiac real-estate exec who falls for an innkeeper’s son (Jesse Hutch), unaware of their shared past. A Royal Christmas Tail (Sunday, 8/7c) puts a leash on the Cinderella story of a prince (Jonathan Stoddard) searching for the mystery woman (Brittany Underwood) and her super-cute pup who stole his heart. Also of note: HGTV’s survey of White House Christmas 2025 decorations (Sunday, 6/5c).

Landman

SUNDAY: “Supper around here can be kind of an event,” understates Tommy Norris (a wonderfully wry Billy Bob Thornton) as he tries to prepare his dad, the stoic T.L. (Sam Elliott), for the pirate-themed dinner his irrepressible ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) is planning. But first, Tommy has an unusually grueling day even by his standards, including a showdown with cartel boss Danny “Gallino” Morrell (Andy Garcia) and a man-to-man business talk with his overwhelmed son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) — who’s preoccupied with his own mission to meet Ariana’s (Paulina Chavez) parents.

