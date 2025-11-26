When Does ‘The View’ Return With New Episodes?

THE VIEW - 11/25/25 - Michael Symon is a guest on “The View” airing on Wednesday, November, 26, 2025. “The View” airs Monday - Friday, 11am - 12 noon ET on ABC. (ABC/ Lou Rocco) JOY BEHAR, SARA HAINES, ANA NAVARRO, SUNNY HOSTIN, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
What To Know

  • The View is on a Thanksgiving break and will return with new episodes starting Monday, December 1.
  • The upcoming week features guests including Jonathan Roumie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Denis Leary, and Stephen A. Smith.
  • The show’s annual 12 Days of Holidays giveaway begins.

After a heated discussion about the future of Congress in the Trump administration on Wednesday’s (November 26) edition of The View, the ABC daytime talk show took a much-needed break for the Thanksgiving holiday to give hosts a chance to spend time with their families before returning to the Hot Topics at hand.

Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro, The View will take Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28, off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

America’s most-watched daytime talk show will return the following week with a full slate of guests and topics to discuss, as well as its highly anticipated 12 Days of Holidays promotion.

The lineup begins on Monday, December 1, when The Chosen star Jonathan Roumie stops by to discuss his latest projects. On Tuesday, December 2, Jamie Lee Curtis takes a seat at the table for a conversation expected to touch on her recent work on Ella McCay. Wednesday, December 3, brings comedian and actor Denis Leary to the studio for a lively chat about the comedy Oh. What. Fun. And on Thursday, December 4, ESPN commentator and Straight Shooter host Stephen A. Smith joins the co-hosts at the desk.

Also on Thursday, The View kicks off its annual “12 Days of Holidays” holiday extravaganza, which will continue on Friday, December 5. The annual holiday promotion features the hosts as they give away prizes to their studio audience and at-home viewers, starting in early December. Please tune in to The View on ABC for additional details about the holiday promotion.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

