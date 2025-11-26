What To Know Derek and Julianne Hough’s mother, Marriann Hough, made a rare appearance at the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finale.

The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Finale was a memorable night not only for the contestants but also for Derek and Julianne Hough.

During the show’s Tuesday, November 25, episode, the siblings took a moment to pose for a sweet photo with their mother, Marriann Hough. The Hough family matriarch sported a high-neck, light blue dress to cheer on this season’s finalists.

Derek and Julianne were all smiles as they stood alongside their mom. Derek donned a dapper black tux for the Finale episode, while Julianne matched his black tie look in a chic black-and-white gown.

Marriann shared behind-the-scenes clips from the episode via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, including one of her view from behind the judges’ table. Moments before the winner was announced, Marriann took a candid video of Julianne chatting with judge Bruno Tonioli and Derek interacting with audience members.

In a third Instagram Story clip, Marriann captured the moment the DWTS pros and contestants lifted Robert Irwin and Witney Carson into the air in celebration of their win. As seen on TV, confetti flew through the air as the judges and audience cheered in congratulations for the Season 34 champions.

After the episode, Marriann appeared to join Derek in his set trailer. “My momma’s here ❤️❤️,” Derek captioned a sweet Instagram selfie he took with his mother.

Derek and Julianne are the second youngest and youngest, respectively, of their parents’ five children. Marriann and Bruce Hough, who are divorced, also share daughters Sharee, Marabeth, and Katherine.

“My relationship with my family is really strong. We have our trials and our difficult moments, but we’re really close and really supportive,” Derek gushed in a 2014 interview with FOX411. “It goes back to love and support — my dad keeps us all very grounded, my mom is our biggest cheerleader, and we always say we’re a team.”

In 2020, Julianne surprised her mom by gifting her a brand-new house. “My Mother has given given given….. its now her time to receive 🙏🏼,” Julianne captioned Instagram pics and clips of Marriann enjoying her new home. “Happy Mother’s Day Momma! 🏡.”

Tuesday’s DWTS Season 34 finale saw Irwin and Carson take home the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy after a season of heated competition. Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy ended the season in second place, followed by Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa in third. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach ranked fourth, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten found themselves in fifth place.

