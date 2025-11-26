‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Garrick Merrifield Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

  • Garrick Merrifield, star of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife, was arrested in Colorado on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge related to obstructing telephone service.
  • He was booked and later released on bond, but specific details about the incident leading to his arrest remain unclear.
  • The arrest comes shortly after Merrifield and his wife Lorrana announced the birth of their daughter, highlighting their experiences with plural marriage and co-parenting.

Garrick Merrifield, who features on TLC’s reality series Seeking Sister Wife, was arrested on Monday (November 24) on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

As first reported by TMZ, Merrifield was booked in Chaffee County, Colorado, on Monday, and later bonded out of jail. He was charged with “telephone-obstruct service.”

According to the Peakstone Law Group, in the state of Colorado, “it is unlawful for someone to interrupt an electronic communication device, whether that is a cell phone, a landline, or any other communication apparatus. This ensures that the person who is in possession of that device is able to use it in cases of emergency. To obstruct or tamper with telephone service in Colorado is considered a serious criminal offense.”

It is unclear precisely what happened to Merrifield to land him a stint behind bars.

The reality star’s arrest comes just one week after he announced that he and his wife, Lorrana, had welcomed a baby girl, Sarah Mae, born in July. Merrifield is in a plural marriage with Lorrana and his first wife, Dannielle, with whom he shares three older children.

“Coparenting as a plural family has been wonderful, to have all the support and be there for each other,” Merrifield told People earlier this month. “It’s a blessing to have all of our family involved helping each other. It’s definitely allowed us to do different things.”

He added, “Lorrana and I have been able to go on trips when Dannielle took the kids, and vice versa Lorrana is taking the kids so Dannielle and I are able to celebrate our anniversary.”

Daniella told the outlet, “With Garrick and I having three children already together, I think it has been a help, but we continue to learn new things after all this time.”

“It has been nice for Lorrana and I to be able to help each other as mothers and give each other breaks,” she added. “It has also been equally as special to see Garrick become a father again to two girls which is a whole different ball game.”

