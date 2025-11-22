Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson in ‘Great Escaper,’ Finales (‘Talamasca,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Billy the Kid), Chris Hemsworth’s Personal Journey

PBS

The Great Escaper

Movie Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Anyone who has ever visited the beaches of Normandy, haunted by history, can attest to the power of that experience. For Bernard Jordan, a survivor of D-Day in 1944, it’s extremely personal. In a poignant film presented by Masterpiece, film legend Michael Caine (who subsequently retired from acting) stars opposite the late Glenda Jackson (in her final film appearance) as 90-year-old Bernard, who inadvertently makes global headlines when he leaves his nursing home, at the urging of his ailing wife Irene (Jackson), to travel on his own to Normandy, France, for the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings. Along the way, he encounters great kindness while wrestling with memories of that tragic yet triumphant invasion. It’s a journey you won’t soon forget.

David Gennard/AMC

Talamasca: The Secret Order

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Season 1 finale of the Interview With the Vampire spinoff addresses the question that has driven much of the intrigue within the clandestine group that tracks supernatural beings: namely, the secret of the Seven Five Two, the missing repository of ancient knowledge. The Big Reveal sets new agent Guy (Nicholas Denton) and the mysterious Doris (Celine Buckens) on a new course, while Talamasca operative Helen (Elizabeth McGovern), now on Interpol’s radar, has her own epiphany regarding her long-lost sister Emma. There will be a lot to unpack if and when the show returns for a second season.

Tulsa King

Season Finale

SUNDAY: This tongue-in-cheek mob drama from the Taylor Sheridan factory may be even more of a fantasy than Talamasca. In the Season 3 finale, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) declares war on the despicable Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), who has abducted his sister Joanne (Annabella Sciorra). An unexpected ally gives Team Dwight the upper hand in the ensuing conflict, which is so over the top, with so little consequence considering the high body count, that it’s impossible to take any of it seriously.

David Brown/MGM+

Billy the Kid

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Western historical drama, which adopts a sympathetic approach toward the legendary title outlaw (Tom Blyth), ends its run after three seasons. In the finale, the gunslinger returns to New Mexico, conspiring with Emily (Hannah Galway) to take revenge against unscrupulous crime boss Tom Catron (David Cubitt).

National Geographic

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

Special 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Thor actor, who teamed with National Geographic earlier this year to explore the limits of his own health in the series Limitless, returns to the channel to pursue a personal and emotional journey. His companion on the motorcycle: His father, Craig, who was recently diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s and who embarks with his son on a therapeutic road trip to rekindle memories. Their goal is to make social connections that could help protect Craig’s brain health.

Brian Roedel / Hallmark Media

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

Movie Premiere 8/7c

The Yule Log: Let’s start this weekend’s Christmas list with the pioneer, Hallmark Channel, which travels to Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium for the football-infused Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story (Saturday, 8/7c), starring Holland Roden as a pediatric doctor and Matthew Daddario as the Buffalo Bills VP who’ll do anything for her. Also on Hallmark: Melt My Heart This Christmas (Sunday, 8/7c), starring Laura Vandervoort as a gifted glassblower who hopes to impress the man (Stephen Huszar) who oversees entries at the Fern Grove Fair.

On Great American Family: Christmas on Every Page (Saturday, 8/7c) brings an ad exec (Rose Reid) back to her hometown, where she finds love while painting a mural with a local craftsman (Jake Allyn). In Christmas North of Nashville (Sunday, 8/7c), Crossroad Springs stars Emily Alatalo and Jonathan Stoddard are former childhood friends who bond while saving her family’s Christmas carnival from shuttering. UPtv’s A Royal Christmas Hope (Sunday, 7/6c) introduces yet another runaway royal, Prince Christopher (Robert Adamson), who finds uncommon love with widowed Julia (Jenna Michno), who runs a nonprofit.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: