Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson in ‘Great Escaper,’ Finales (‘Talamasca,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Billy the Kid), Chris Hemsworth’s Personal Journey
Oscar winners Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson star in the poignant The Great Escaper, about a WWII D-Day veteran’s odyssey to Normandy to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration. Talamasca: The Secret Order and Tulsa King end their seasons, while the MGM+ historical drama Billy the Kid signs off for good. Chris Hemsworth takes a road trip down memory lane in Australia with his father in a National Geographic special.
The Great Escaper
SUNDAY: Anyone who has ever visited the beaches of Normandy, haunted by history, can attest to the power of that experience. For Bernard Jordan, a survivor of D-Day in 1944, it’s extremely personal. In a poignant film presented by Masterpiece, film legend Michael Caine (who subsequently retired from acting) stars opposite the late Glenda Jackson (in her final film appearance) as 90-year-old Bernard, who inadvertently makes global headlines when he leaves his nursing home, at the urging of his ailing wife Irene (Jackson), to travel on his own to Normandy, France, for the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings. Along the way, he encounters great kindness while wrestling with memories of that tragic yet triumphant invasion. It’s a journey you won’t soon forget.
Talamasca: The Secret Order
SUNDAY: The Season 1 finale of the Interview With the Vampire spinoff addresses the question that has driven much of the intrigue within the clandestine group that tracks supernatural beings: namely, the secret of the Seven Five Two, the missing repository of ancient knowledge. The Big Reveal sets new agent Guy (Nicholas Denton) and the mysterious Doris (Celine Buckens) on a new course, while Talamasca operative Helen (Elizabeth McGovern), now on Interpol’s radar, has her own epiphany regarding her long-lost sister Emma. There will be a lot to unpack if and when the show returns for a second season.
Tulsa King
SUNDAY: This tongue-in-cheek mob drama from the Taylor Sheridan factory may be even more of a fantasy than Talamasca. In the Season 3 finale, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) declares war on the despicable Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), who has abducted his sister Joanne (Annabella Sciorra). An unexpected ally gives Team Dwight the upper hand in the ensuing conflict, which is so over the top, with so little consequence considering the high body count, that it’s impossible to take any of it seriously.
Billy the Kid
SUNDAY: The Western historical drama, which adopts a sympathetic approach toward the legendary title outlaw (Tom Blyth), ends its run after three seasons. In the finale, the gunslinger returns to New Mexico, conspiring with Emily (Hannah Galway) to take revenge against unscrupulous crime boss Tom Catron (David Cubitt).
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
SUNDAY: The Thor actor, who teamed with National Geographic earlier this year to explore the limits of his own health in the series Limitless, returns to the channel to pursue a personal and emotional journey. His companion on the motorcycle: His father, Craig, who was recently diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s and who embarks with his son on a therapeutic road trip to rekindle memories. Their goal is to make social connections that could help protect Craig’s brain health.
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
The Yule Log: Let’s start this weekend’s Christmas list with the pioneer, Hallmark Channel, which travels to Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium for the football-infused Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story (Saturday, 8/7c), starring Holland Roden as a pediatric doctor and Matthew Daddario as the Buffalo Bills VP who’ll do anything for her. Also on Hallmark: Melt My Heart This Christmas (Sunday, 8/7c), starring Laura Vandervoort as a gifted glassblower who hopes to impress the man (Stephen Huszar) who oversees entries at the Fern Grove Fair.
On Great American Family: Christmas on Every Page (Saturday, 8/7c) brings an ad exec (Rose Reid) back to her hometown, where she finds love while painting a mural with a local craftsman (Jake Allyn). In Christmas North of Nashville (Sunday, 8/7c), Crossroad Springs stars Emily Alatalo and Jonathan Stoddard are former childhood friends who bond while saving her family’s Christmas carnival from shuttering. UPtv’s A Royal Christmas Hope (Sunday, 7/6c) introduces yet another runaway royal, Prince Christopher (Robert Adamson), who finds uncommon love with widowed Julia (Jenna Michno), who runs a nonprofit.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Toni Braxton stars as a bestselling author who discovers her boyfriend’s (Thomas Cadrot) infidelity with her former college friend (Essence Atkins), and the women unite to teach the cad a lesson.
- Toronto Airport Uncovered (Saturday, 9/8c, National Geographic): A docuseries goes behind the scenes at Canada’s busiest airport to show how crews handle crises from bad weather to unruly and drunk trespassers.
- Las Vegas Grand Prix (Saturday, 10:55 pm/ET, ESPN): The Formula 1 World Championship makes its final stop of the year in the U.S. on a racing circuit created from the iconic Las Vegas strip. The race will be presented commercial-free.
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c, CBS): Scott Pelley is back in Ukraine for his 13th report from the war-torn nation. Jon Wertheim explores the development boom in Montana, and Anderson Cooper joins Sunday Morning‘s Steve Hartman to preview Hartman’s poignant documentary that visits the bedrooms of children killed in school shootings.
- Second Guessing Fate (Sunday, 8/7c, The CW): Danielle Panabaker (The Flash) stars in a Harlequin-inspired romance as an event planner who wonders if she should heed advice from a fortune teller about her so-far-unfulfilling love life.
- Tracker (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Lone wolf Colter (Justin Hartley) encounters amateur sleuths who put everyone at risk in the search for a missing crime-scene cleaner.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): In a report titled “The Exorcists,” correspondent David Culver explores modern exorcisms and the debate over spiritual intervention in the treatment of mental health.
- Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams.
- The Road (Sunday, 9/8c, CBS): Tulsa is the next destination, where the remaining musicians perform in groups for the first time at Cain’s Ballroom, with Dustin Lynch sitting in for Blake Shelton.
- In the Eye of the Storm (Sunday, 10/9c, Discovery): Cameras capture the chaos, heroism, and horror of January’s devastating Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed entire neighborhoods.
- Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints (Sunday, streaming on Fox Nation): The series depicts the journey of Saint Peter from humble fisherman to disciple and leader of the early Christian church.
- Landman (Sunday, streaming on Paramount+): Cooper (Jacob Lofland)’s wells are awash in oil, but his experienced dad Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) wants to know who bankrolled the operation. The answer is troubling.