‘Law & Order’ and ‘SVU’ Set Crossover for 2026 Midseason Premieres — Watch Promo (VIDEO)

When Law & Order and SVU return with new episodes in 2026, they’ll be joining forces.

Following the fall finales of both shows, which aired on Thursday, November 20, NBC aired a promo that revealed the crossover event. Set for the midseason premieres, the episodes will air on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8/7c and 9/8c.

“I thought that I’d seen everything on this job,” the promo begins with Captain Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) voiceover.

She then tells ADAs Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) that she wants to combine forces and work the case together. “This case is too important to just leave to chance,” Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) says.

The promo, which you can watch above, isn’t entirely new clips, though there is an intriguing shot of Price seemingly in the field and it does hint that the NYPD could be walking into some danger at one point.

When TV Insider spoke with SVU‘s Aimé Donna Kelly in October, she did share that crossovers were in the works.

“That’s exciting,” she said. “I’ve not done a crossover yet with what we call the mothership, Law & Order, the original. So, I’m super excited to meet those folks and to work with Tony Goldwyn. I mean, I’ve been such a fan of his, especially since the Scandal days, and I have not met him yet.” Hopefully she got the chance!

When the series resume in 2026, they will also do so after SVU left off with Benson facing off with Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) over her job. Tynan argued that Benson’s job is to teach and oversee her detectives (Benson’s focus is on helping victims) and admitted she was questioning her supervision. She once again brought up the job in 1PP, “so this unit can be led by a captain who understands how to supervise.” Benson told her to stay out of her way, but Tynan warned, “That is not how this works.” We’ll have to wait to see if there are any consequences of that conversation seen in the crossover.

