The CBS action drama Fire Country is no stranger to casting country singers on the show, and star Diane Farr thinks there is potential for Shania Twain to appear in the spinoff Sheriff Country.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Farr, who plays Sharon Leone on Fire Country and guested in two episodes of Sheriff Country, said she was recently discussing casting ideas with Morena Baccarin, who portrays Sheriff Mickey Fox on the spinoff series.

“I just asked Morena yesterday, because we have different birth mothers [on the show], if she could see herself with Shania Twain as her mother,” Farr stated. However, she noted that the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” hitmaker might “be too young” for the role.

Twain celebrated her 60th birthday back in August, while Baccarin is currently 46, meaning there isn’t much of an age gap for a potential mother-daughter relationship. However, Farr believes there is an opportunity to do something special with a country singer.

“Just this idea of finding a country singer who can come on and further that [would be great],” she told the outlet before sharing her thoughts on the differences between Fire Country and Sheriff Country.

“Northern California is so different from Southern California,” she noted. “It has pieces of Idaho, of Montana, and it almost feels like it has pieces of Tennessee. The door keeps opening wider and wider.”

Fire Country, which debuted in 2022, centers on Max Thieriot‘s Bode Donovan / Bode Leone, a former inmate seeking redemption by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Across its three seasons, the show has welcomed country music guest stars, including Jelly Roll and Kane Brown.

Thieriot previously told Us Weekly that he got Jelly Roll involved with the show after bumping into him in the bathroom at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

“He was finishing drying his hands with a towel in the bathroom at the CMTs,” the actor shared. “I said, ‘Thank you for letting us have some of your songs on the show.’ And he’s like, ‘Dude, how do I get on the show? I’ve been petitioning online and talking to my people, and you got to get me on that show.'”

Jelly Roll guest-starred in the 17th episode of Season 3, playing Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict. He was the second country singer to appear on the show after Brown played train hopper Robin in the first season.

Thieriot said he’s open to more musicians appearing on the show, joking, “I have to wait for the next awards show, and I’m just going to set up a chair in the bathroom to start greeting them as they come in.”

He also noted how it “would be fun to maybe see both [Kane and Jelly Roll] bring their characters back in some form.”

