‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Blythe Roberson Quit ‘Colbert’ Job: 6 Things to Know

Blythe Roberson is appearing on Jeopardy! on Thursday, November 20. She will face seven-time winner, Harrison Whitaker, who has a seven-day total of $208,201.

Roberson is from Brooklyn, New York, and classifies herself as a writer, but she is so much more than that. Before you see her face off against Whitaker, a researcher, and Kara Brown, a payroll manager from Seattle, Washington, find out what you should know about the Jeopardy! contestant.

Roberson worked for Stephen Colbert and quit to write a book

In April 2023, Roberson wrote on her Instagram, “I grew up loving ON THE ROAD and the works of Bill Bryson, but felt a distinct lack of canonical American travel narratives by women. So I quit my job as a researcher at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and took a road trip around the country to try to answer the question, “What if Bill Bryson got his period?” (If Kerouac got his period, he would have quit the road trip immediately lmao let’s be real.)”

From that trip, she wrote America The Beautiful?: One Woman in a Borrowed Prius on the Road Most Travelled.

About her former job, Roberson told Ryan Sartor on his blog, “I spend every day googling a different celebrity (which I was already doing before i started getting paid for it) while CNN plays on a TV two inches away from my head (which makes me want to die).”

She is a published author

Aside from America the Beautiful?, Roberson also wrote How to Date Men When You Hate Men in 2019. According to her Instagram bio, she is about to release the follow-up called How to Love Men When You Hate Men, which will be arriving in 2027.

She also loves reading books and posts about them often on Instagram.

Roberson is also a journalist

According to her website, Roberson is currently a contributor at The Onion, but has also written multiple articles for The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Vice, Medium, and more.

She seems to write a lot of personal essays, as well as advice columns.

She writes for a podcast & has been on many

Roberson writes for the NPR show, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!, which is a weekly news quiz hosted by Peter Sagal. Her website has interviews with Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Jay Pharoah, Sean Hayes, and Kenan Thompson, to name a few.

She has also been on numerous podcasts talking about books, relationships, feminism, and more.

Roberson is in a relationship

Despite writing a book about hating men, Roberson is currently dating a man. She shared a photo of him on Instagram on October 5.

“🗻 boyfriend reveal lol 🗻” she captioned the post.

Not much was revealed about her boyfriend. The photo of him was a side profile, standing in Pike Place Market, in Seattle, Washington.

She also revealed in an earlier post that she did a dance for her boyfriend out in public that she learned in a class.

Roberson is going to be in a variety show

Roberson is going to be in Jennifer Mills News Presents: A Christmas Pageant on December 14 in New York. It is not clear what she will be doing, but the description reads, “A holiday variety show where everyone tries their best. Presents! Santa! Music! Fun! Come see first-time performers and long-time talents wrangle the holiday spirit together in this joyful variety show that is sure to make you believe in miracles.”

Tickets are $18.76, and it is a one-and-a-half-hour event for those 21+. She will be joined by other performers.

Make sure to tune into Jeopardy! tonight to see if Roberson wins.