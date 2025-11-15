What To Know NCIS: Origins Season 2 is exploring Wheeler’s (Patrick Fischler) romantic past with FBI agent Oakley (DaJuan Johnson), providing notable LGBTQ+ representation on a show set in the ’90s.

Recent episodes have revealed more about Wheeler and Oakley’s history and included a tender moment between the two.

Executive producers promise further development of Wheeler and Oakley’s nuanced relationship, with upcoming episodes set to upend Wheeler’s personal life and reveal new facets of his character.

NCIS: Origins executive producer Gina Lucita Monreal told us after last spring’s finale that Season 2 would be digging more into Wheeler (Patrick Fischler), and now, we’re seeing just that. The show is delving into his romantic past with the FBI’s Oakley (DaJuan Johnson) — LGBTQ+ representation on a show set in the ’90s! — and there’s more to come, Monreal and executive producer David J. North promise.

It was in Season 1 that we got hints about their past together. Then, in Season 2 Episode 4, when Oakley checked in with Wheeler about his family, he took his hand, and they quickly ended their tender moment when they heard a noise in another room. Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie) also learned of the men’s past together, when they both independently told her of a doomed relationship and a fight during which they listened to the same song over and over. Having those moments this season makes us think that’s just the beginning of a storyline for Wheeler and Oakley in Season 2.

“We don’t want to give too much away with that, but yes, there’s much more to come with Wheeler and Oakley,” North tells TV Insider.

Adds Monreal, “It’s just so interesting to see that relationship exists in the ’90s and how Wheeler has to navigate that. And so I feel like we really get to explore a different side of Wheeler in that relationship as opposed to his work persona. So it really helps us create some depth with that character, which we love and we love that relationship. It’s such an interesting and nuanced relationship. We’re excited to explore it further.”

It’s very possible we get something about it in the Tuesday, December 2, episode, titled “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” Part of the logline reads, “Wheeler’s personal life is upended.” In Season 2 Episode 4, Wheeler had told Oakley that his wife thinks divorce is for people with a more disposable income, so he has that going for him, but perhaps that’s going to change, based on that tease.

What are you hoping to see with Wheeler and Oakley this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS