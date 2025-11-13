CNN: Scott Jennings Gets Laughed at Over Epstein Claim on Kaitlan Collins Show

What To Know A CNN panel discussed renewed calls for the release of Jeffrey Epstein files, focusing on political motivations and President Trump’s past association with Epstein.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings dismissed the push to release the files as a “wild goose chase” targeting Trump, drawing criticism and laughter from other panelists.

Viewers expressed strong negative reactions to Jennings’ appearance on CNN, with many stating on social media that they change the channel or avoid CNN because of him.

President Donald Trump‘s relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is back in the spotlight after the release of several emails sent to and from Epstein.

The pressure on the government to release the Epstein files was the topic of conversation on CNN’s The Source with host Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday (November 12), where Collins asked conservative commentator Scott Jennings for his thoughts on the matter.

When asked if more Republicans would sign a discharge petition to force the Department of Justice to release the files, Jennings said it wouldn’t “shock” him to see more Republicans back the petition. However, he questioned the likelihood that things would go any further.

“It’s still got to pass the Senate, unlikely. And then it would have to be signed by the President, highly unlikely. So this is kind of a futile exercise,” he said.

Collins questioned why, if this was “so futile,” the White House was fighting so hard against it. Jennings argued that Republicans are so against the Epstein files release because the President “firmly believes this is nothing but a distraction tactic ginned up by Democrats who didn’t care about this one bit until a couple of months ago.”

“They didn’t care about it when Joe Biden was the president. Now they care about it, to try to tie up this presidency. He’s lived through these things before, these kinds of wild goose chases,” Jennings added.

Collins fired back at Jennings, suggesting that it’s wrong to describe the situation as a “wild goose chase” when it involves victims of sexual abuse.

Fellow CNN panelist Bakari Sellers was seen laughing on the split screen as Jennings tried to defend his point. Jennings argued that he meant “wild goose chase” in regard to people specifically going after Trump.

“The Democratic allegation is that Donald Trump did something untoward, unethical, or worse,” he explained. “There’s not a shred of evidence that Donald Trump has done anything wrong, but that’s what they want you to believe. And so if Republicans aid and abet the Democrats in this, you can see why Donald Trump would be mad about it.”

Sellers responded, “Everybody knows Donald Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein… and so, yes, you have to wear around your neck that you were friends with one of the most notorious pedophiles in the history of the country, and there is a trove of evidence that deals with his actions and inactions, and you said you were gonna release them!”

Following the segment, viewers took to social media, with many saying they are tired of seeing Jennings on CNN.

“The moment I saw his face just now I switched my channel to CBC,” said one Reddit user.

“I pulled out my darts,” another replied.

“He’s full of bull,” added another.

Another wrote, “He has the most punchable face on television. I immediately change the channel when he’s on.”

“He seems to have run his course. There’s nothing new, interesting, nor truthful from him,” one viewer noted.

“After watching only CNN for news for decades, I quit them entirely just to avoid seeing/hearing him even momentarily,” another added.

“Won’t watch it anymore because of him,” another said.

One user added, “CNN has discredited themselves as a legitimate news network.”

You can watch a clip of the segment here.

