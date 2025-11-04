MGM+ has greenlit The Hillside Strangler as a new four-part true-crime docuseries that explores the infamous murders that gripped Los Angeles in the late 1970s.

The series will follow the horrific true story of the two cousins who committed the murders in the City of Angels between 1977 and 1978, as well as the sweeping investigation that led to their capture.

“The Hillside Strangler is a compelling deep dive into an infamous serial killing that terrorized Southern California in the late 1970s,” said head of MGM+ Michael Wright. “This docuseries delivers a riveting experience with unprecedented access to one of the most notorious cases in American criminal history, offering MGM+ viewers the premium, thought-provoking storytelling they’ve come to expect from our brand.

As the series develops, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series, including its premiere date, cast, and what to expect.

When and where will The Hillside Strangler premiere?

The four-part true-crime docuseries will premiere on January 18, 2026, on MGM+.

What is The Hillside Strangler docuseries about?

The premise provided for the series is as follows:

“In the late 1970s, Los Angeles was the serial murder capital of the world. The Freeway Killers. The Toolbox Killers. The Dating Game Killer. The Skid Row Slasher. But none terrorized this city of millions more than the Hillside Strangler, a phantom who struck without warning, abducting, raping, and murdering a dozen women and girls and leaving their bodies displayed on the hillsides like grim trophies. These crimes sparked the largest manhunt in LA’s blood-soaked history, led by a relentless homicide detective named Frank Salerno. His dogged pursuit led to the strangler’s capture and the revelation that these vicious acts were perpetrated by two men, Kenneth Bianchi and his cousin Angelo Buono.”

Who is behind The Hillside Strangler docuseries?

The series is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for The Intellectual Property Corporation, a division of Sony Pictures Television, as well as Tim Walsh, who executive produced IPC’s hit miniseries Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer with Holzman and Saidman for Netflix and Prime Video’s On Call. Peter LoGreco directs and serves as showrunner.

In a joint statement, IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman added, “We’re thrilled to be working with Michael Wright and his team again on The Hillside Strangler after our first collaboration on The Wonderland Murders, which was a great success on the platform. MGM+ continues to be an ideal home for gripping true crime sagas, and we’re proud to bring audiences the chilling and controversial tale of Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, crafted alongside our EP partners, Tim Walsh and EP/director Peter LoGreco.”

Is there a trailer yet?

Not yet, but please check back here for updates.