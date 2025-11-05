‘Ice Road Truckers’: Lisa Kelly Rescue Drama After Disaster on Perilous Road

What To Know Lisa Kelly faced rescue drama after a dangerous incident when her load tipped on an ice bridge.

Shaun Harris struggled with business losses due to harsh winter conditions but adapted by taking on a new job transporting mining samples, overcoming logistical challenges along the way.

Todd Dewey completed a challenging delivery and reflected on wanting to dedicate a truck to his late father, while the episode ended with a rare moment of camaraderie among Todd, Lisa, and Scooter at Muskie Creek.

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Ice Road Truckers Season 12]

The Muskie Creek convoy was in the midst of utter disaster as Ice Road Truckers picked up on the scene during the November 5 episode. Lisa Kelly was making a tight turn on the notorious Asheweig Road when the ice bridge crooked beneath her wheels, causing the load to tip over. Luckily, the the whole truck didn’t turn over, but the team still needed help to get back on track. Scott “Scooter” Yuill had no choice but to make the call to Bob Danh, the operations manger, to get rescued.

For Lisa, this was a reminder how risky the job can be. Bob was not only worried about losing the shack that they were carrying, but potentially a client. Help arrived from the King Fisher community. Scooter’s plan was to pull the shack back from one truck while pushing Lisa’s truck forward. They first had to loosen chains that were stuck. It was a dicey situation, but the coordinated effort eventually worked. Lisa had to push hard on the throttle to eventually get the trailer free. The last part involved getting the two-ton camp shaft loaded once again.

Then it was 400 miles back to Muskie Creek. They ran into another ice bridge, which was another opportunity for Lisa to redeem herself and facing the fear of things taking a turn for the worst again. She made it through, but Scooter initially got stuck before getting past it. Next came the bumpy “Crybaby Hill,” which Todd Dewey dealt with in the past. Scooter once again got in a pickle. After two attempts, it took “Muskie” Todd Friesen to pull him forward. “Is that how baby trucks are made,” Lisa said, as the one truck hooked to the other. They made their run back to headquarters.

Elsewhere, Shaun Harris was riding with his third son, a pet pig named Chris, as the copilot. His business took a massive hit enduring one of the bleakest winters. In order to salvage the season, he pivoted to Lake Athabasca. He headed to Points North to pick up boxes of store core samples to be used by a mining exploration company in Uranium City. Shaun arrived at the site to find zero people or any instructions. Making matters worse, the area was covered in four feet of snow. He contemplated his next move, but ultimately he was able to locate the right boxes. Help also arrived to get them loaded quickly. He burned through the night to get to Fond du Lac and make up for lost time. It’s there he met up with Zach and Riley.

Todd Dewey did his own evening driving for the last leg of his offload trip. He eventually got to his destination at Deer Lake where the veteran dropped off building materials. Todd even jumped in an excavator to speed up the process. It was then back to Muskie Creek without any backhaul. That was easier said than done as he had to deal with some of the steepest hills. Going through the terrain without any weight on the trailer actually made the steering past snow banks and trees harder.

With his last run on the horizon this season, Todd opened up about wanting to get a truck dedicated to his dad, who was part of the log industry. “He was my hero,” Todd said. His father died two months after being diagnosed with cancer. Scooter, Todd, and Lisa were able to spend some rare time together at Muskie Creek before their next job. For Todd and Lisa, it was a reunion as they reminisced about past seasons where they worked together. Lisa joked about the newbie Scooter saying he had a new catchphrase, “guys, I’m stuck.” It was a nice bonding experience for the three before going back on those unpredictable roads.

