All-Star ‘All’s Fair,’ ‘Lowdown’ Finale, ‘Dancing’ Rocks Out, Playing the ‘Squid Game’

Disney/Ser Baffo

All’s Fair

Series Premiere

Check out this blue-chip cast: Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close. And get a load of the names of the characters they’re playing: Allura Grant, Liberty Ronson, Emerald Greene, Carrington Lane, Milan, Dina Standish. Sounds like high-class Scandal-level trash, but we’ll have to see it to believe it since episodes weren’t made available for preview. All’s Fair (as in “in love and war”), from Ryan Murphy Productions, is set in a swank all-female firm specializing in divorce law, and among the clients seen in the juicy trailer are the likes of Brooke Shields, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Judith Light, who have been known to leave little scenery unchewed when given the chance. Launches with three episodes. Bring popcorn.

Shane Brown/FX

The Lowdown

Season Finale 9/8c

When last we saw “truthstorian” and muckraking snoop Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), he was facing down a racist militia within a church of gun-toting zealots. How’s he going to get out of this scrape? And will his crusade for the truth finally expose the shady land deal that led to the death of Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Donald Washberg’s (Kyle MacLachlan) more sensitive brother Dale (Tim Blake Nelson)? The season finale of Sterlin Harjo‘s offbeat dramedy takes some wild leaps as it addresses the climactic dilemma of how a hero can ride off into the sunset if his van won’t even start.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

Rock on, dancers! With this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction scheduled for Saturday (live-streaming on Disney+), the remaining couples perform Paso Doble, Jive, Contemporary, Viennese Waltz, and Jazz routines to iconic rock and pop classics immortalized by past and present inductees. Flavor Flav, a 2013 Hall of Famer as part of Public Enemy, joins the judges’ panel, while co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough step in to join the couples in the team competition, when they perform to live versions of “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang and “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago.

Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge

Season Premiere

Every second counts as 456 contestants eagerly don those green jumpsuits to play a non-lethal version of the elaborate game, each hoping to beat the odds and reap that $4.56 million fortune. As the extreme reality competition’s second season begins, it doesn’t take long to cull the herd, though it’s still a daunting field, with breakouts including a calculating pair of twins and a gregarious father-daughter team. There’s a target on everyone’s back—make that shirt front, which explodes in a squib of ink when anyone’s number comes up should they fail to master these creatively twisted versions of classic children’s games. Launching with four episodes, followed by four more on Nov. 11 and the finale on Nov. 18.

John Medland/Fox

Doc

9/8c

In a taut episode of the medical drama, the hospital faces repercussions from the UNOS transplant system, with Chief Medical Officer Michael (Omar Metwally) on the spot for lying to the agency during a hostage crisis. In happier news, TJ (Patrick Walker) is back to work after being shot during that incident, tackling an emotional case involving a prison inmate and his dying mother. Recovering amnesiac Amy (Molly Parker) is also challenged emotionally, treating a hospital chaplain (Timothy V. Murphy) who despite his pain offers some healing words for her troubled relationship with daughter Katie (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim).

Inside Tuesday TV:

On the Stream: