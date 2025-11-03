John Oliver Blasts Trump’s Lavish ‘Great Gatsby’ Party Amid Government Shutdown

What To Know John Oliver criticized President Trump for hosting a lavish Great Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago just as his administration suspended SNAP benefits.

Oliver highlighted the insensitivity of celebrating wealth while millions faced food insecurity.

He also mocked Trump for sharing photos of a White House bathroom renovation, calling it ‘tone-deaf’ amid the shutdown.

John Oliver slammed President Donald Trump‘s “pretty insulting” Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party on Sunday’s (November 2) episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight.

The late-night host noted how the lavish party at Mar-a-Lago came just hours before Trump’s administration froze the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on November 1. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides food-purchasing assistance to low- and no-income individuals.

“Yeah, not only is that pretty insulting,” Oliver said, per Deadline. “I’m guessing it’s also pretty infuriating to whatever exhausted high school freshman just wrote a 4,000-word essay about Great Gatsby as a grim meditation on the disillusionment of the American Dream, only for CNN to tell them, ‘You know what? It’s really just a book about rich people partying.’”

He continued, “And for what it’s worth, the actual theme of that event was, and I quote, ‘A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.’ And I guess that is true. Although it is also true that as we are all finding out right now, a ‘grand old party’ is capable of killing a whole lot of people, and unfortunately, they don’t seem to give a single marble and gold-encased s*** about that.”

The suspension of SNAP benefits comes amid the continued government shutdown. Last week, two federal judges ruled the administration would have to tap into the $6 billion contingency funds set aside for the program. While Trump posted on Friday (October 31) that it would be his “honor to provide funding,” his administration is demanding court guidance on payouts, further delaying SNAP benefits.

Elsewhere on Sunday’s show, Oliver blasted Trump for showing off his newly renovated bathroom. The comedian was referring to Trump’s Truth Social post on Friday, where he shared photos of the updated Lincoln Bathroom in the White House.

“It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” the President wrote. “I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

Oliver called the post “pretty tone deaf,” adding, “And you know what? I will say to Trump what I said while watching David Harbour’s Architectural Digest video: ‘You are vastly overestimating how much I care about where you take a s***.'”

“It is odd to be posting bathroom remodel photos when so many are legitimately concerned about getting the government open again,” he added.