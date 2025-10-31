What To Know Tamera Mowry confirmed there is interest in making Twitches 3, but emphasized that several factors need to align for the project to move forward.

The original Twitches films starred Tia and Tamera Mowry as twin witches and became beloved Disney Channel classics.

Tamera suggested a potential plot for Twitches 3 could involve the sisters’ children inheriting magical powers.

It’s been 20 years since Tia and Tamera Mowry starred in the beloved Disney Channel original movie Twitches, and fans are clamoring to see the sisters reprise their roles as twin witches for a third installment.

“I mean, I would love to. I would love to,” Tamera exclusively told TV Insider of doing Twitches 3. “I think there are a lot of things that would have to align. And then, there’s so much pressure when the original was so iconic.”

Tamera’s expectations for a potential third movie are high, but for good reason. “It would break my heart if we were to do another one and it wasn’t as great as the first, and then, now, that’s what people remember.”

According to the actress, fans could see Twitches 3 come to fruition sooner rather than later. “I will say, there is interest,” Tamera teased. “That’s the cool news. We heard that. Now, it’s just making sure that everything aligns.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

Six years after wrapping their six-season run on the sitcom Sister, Sister, Tia and Tamera starred as sisters ​​Alex and Camryn in the 2005 Disney Channel film Twitches. Inspired by the book series of the same name by H. B. Gilmour and Randi Reisfeld, Twitches follows the sisters as they discover each other — and their powers — 21 years after a dangerous force known as the Darkness nearly destroyed the magical dimension of Coventry.

Tia and Tamera reprised their roles for the 2007 sequel, Twitches Too, which saw the sisters adjust to their new lives as Coventry royalty, as well as team up to save their father, whom they previously believed to be dead.

The movies also starred Patrick Fabian as Thantos, Kristen Wilson as Miranda, Kevin Jubinville as Aron, Pat Kelly as Karsh, Jennifer Robertson as Illeana (played by Leslie Seiler in Twitches Too), Arnold Pinnock as David, Karen Holness as Emily, Jessica Greco as Lucinda, Chris Gallinger as Demitri, and Nathan Stephenson as Marcus, among others.

Tamera previously opened up about her desire to do Twitches 3 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Disney Channel, Disney+, let’s make it freaking happen. Let’s do it, so I can say, ‘Go Twitches! Go Twitches!’ and, ‘Lame, loser, whatever, moron!’”

As for a potential plot? “My sister and I would definitely have kids. We would have kids, they would have the power, and then, we would be like, ‘Oh, no! Please, no! We don’t want them to go through what we went through,’” Tamera pitched. “And then, obviously, something happens in the world, and we’re like, ‘Oh, wait. We’ve got to fight this evil. So, are you ready to reunite?’”

In an October 3 Instagram post, Tia called it a “blessing” to be a part of a “Halloween classic.” She added, “Sometimes I get so caught up in what’s ‘next’ and then I have to stop and remind myself, ‘Damn Tia, you and Tamera have done some ICONIC things.’ ❤️ Thank you for keeping Twitches alive and loved all these years 🪄✨💞.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Twitches and Twitches Too, available to stream on Disney+